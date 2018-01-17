Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

WED | Jan 17

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Carolyn Longstreth from the WM Electioneers on canvassing.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Anatomy of Melancholy, Part I: The Tears of Penelope.

5 PM “Epicenter” This year’s rampant flu virus: is it worse than usual?

THU | Jan 18

11 PM “Under the Needle” A live set of nouveau-soul from Moses Sumney.

FRI | Jan 19

9 AM “Speaking of Women” Our own Dr. Joe Blumenthal discusses cardiac health in women.

11 AM “Alternative Radio” Julian Assange: Facts and Fake News, Part I.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Woodwinds: clarinet, oboe, bassoon, chalumeau & more.

4 PM “The French Touch” Tribute to yé-yé idol France Gall with host Emmanuel.

SAT | Jan 20

6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Harmony singing with Celia Ramsay and Libby McLaren, in-studio!

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Join new host Marc Matheson in a celebration of women in jazz.

SUN | Jan 21

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Sixties deep tracks, and singer-songwriter Dore Coller.

MON | Jan 22

6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” Ease into the evening with sweet tunes from Will Minor.

TUE | Jan 23

1 PM “Inflection Point” Workplace and industry advice from women.

WED | Jan 24

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” With a deep feature of Mozart.