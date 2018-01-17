Woodwinds, Women at Work, and Nouveau Soul
Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:
WED | Jan 17
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Carolyn Longstreth from the WM Electioneers on canvassing.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Anatomy of Melancholy, Part I: The Tears of Penelope.
5 PM “Epicenter” This year’s rampant flu virus: is it worse than usual?
THU | Jan 18
11 PM “Under the Needle” A live set of nouveau-soul from Moses Sumney.
FRI | Jan 19
9 AM “Speaking of Women” Our own Dr. Joe Blumenthal discusses cardiac health in women.
11 AM “Alternative Radio” Julian Assange: Facts and Fake News, Part I.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Woodwinds: clarinet, oboe, bassoon, chalumeau & more.
4 PM “The French Touch” Tribute to yé-yé idol France Gall with host Emmanuel.
SAT | Jan 20
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Harmony singing with Celia Ramsay and Libby McLaren, in-studio!
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Join new host Marc Matheson in a celebration of women in jazz.
SUN | Jan 21
8 PM “Rock of Ages” Sixties deep tracks, and singer-songwriter Dore Coller.
MON | Jan 22
6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” Ease into the evening with sweet tunes from Will Minor.
TUE | Jan 23
1 PM “Inflection Point” Workplace and industry advice from women.
WED | Jan 24
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” With a deep feature of Mozart.