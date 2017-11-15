Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

WED | Nov 15

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Community highlights and Irish Greg talks about his 52 marathons!

10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Petra Volpe, writer & director of the Swiss film “The Divine Order” – then film & TV composer Susan Lockwood.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” English Pastoral Music Before the Great War.

5 PM “Epicenter” KWMR mini-series Making it Work, Part 3: The challenges to starting and keeping a small business in West Marin.

THU | Nov 16

2 PM “Classical Thursday“ English Pastoral Music Takes a Postwar Turn.

11 PM “Under the Needle” The War on Drugs breezes in from KEXP Seattle.

FRI | Nov 17

9 AM “Speaking of Women” Linguist Robin Lakoff: language, gender, politics, by and about women.

4 PM “The French Touch” American takeoffs on French tunes.

SUN | Nov 19

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Racial profiling in Los Angeles reaches a climax in Zoot Suit.

MON | Nov 20

6:30 PM “Release Me” New music releases hit the airwaves.

TUE | Nov 21

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” NEW DJ Oliver plays awesome classic rock.

WED | Nov 22

10 AM “Turning Pages” Joy Maulitz brings us tip-top culture interviews.