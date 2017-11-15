Swiss Film, Zoot Suits, and a new Youth DJ
Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:
WED | Nov 15
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Community highlights and Irish Greg talks about his 52 marathons!
10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Petra Volpe, writer & director of the Swiss film “The Divine Order” – then film & TV composer Susan Lockwood.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” English Pastoral Music Before the Great War.
5 PM “Epicenter” KWMR mini-series Making it Work, Part 3: The challenges to starting and keeping a small business in West Marin.
THU | Nov 16
2 PM “Classical Thursday“ English Pastoral Music Takes a Postwar Turn.
11 PM “Under the Needle” The War on Drugs breezes in from KEXP Seattle.
FRI | Nov 17
9 AM “Speaking of Women” Linguist Robin Lakoff: language, gender, politics, by and about women.
4 PM “The French Touch” American takeoffs on French tunes.
SUN | Nov 19
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Racial profiling in Los Angeles reaches a climax in Zoot Suit.
MON | Nov 20
6:30 PM “Release Me” New music releases hit the airwaves.
TUE | Nov 21
4 PM “Youth DJ Project” NEW DJ Oliver plays awesome classic rock.
WED | Nov 22
10 AM “Turning Pages” Joy Maulitz brings us tip-top culture interviews.