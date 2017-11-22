Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

WED | Nov 22

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” The WM Commons lease is up – Mark Switzer on what this means for downtown PRS.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Music of Henry Purcell for St. Cecilia’s Day.

5 PM “Epicenter” Dominican Nursing and Occupational Therapy students serving West Marin

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel’s Thanksgiving Show!

THU | Nov 23

11 PM “Under the Needle” With a KEXP live set from female artist Waxahatchee.

FRI | Nov 24

11 AM “Reveal” How fake news starts, snowballs, and sometimes erupts into gunfire.

2 PM “The French Connection” Is going for Baroque… then transitions to pop with Emmanuel.

SAT | Nov 25

11 AM SPECIAL Stepping Up – Surprising Stories of Climate Activists: 1000 Grandmothers.

SUN | Nov 26

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Is MORE French tracks with Emmanuel.

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” John Steinbeck’s timeless work: The Grapes of Wrath.

MON | Nov 27

1 PM SPECIAL Risk management in our healthcare: Are we responsible for ourselves?

TUE | Nov 28

4 PM “There Are Birds Here” with Youth DJs discussing the environment.

WED | Nov 29

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” With Paul Smith, KWMR’s classical director.

Photo | Point Reyes Light, 2017