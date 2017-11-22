What Now for West Marin Commons? Thanksgiving Specials, and Fake News
Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:
WED | Nov 22
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” The WM Commons lease is up – Mark Switzer on what this means for downtown PRS.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Music of Henry Purcell for St. Cecilia’s Day.
5 PM “Epicenter” Dominican Nursing and Occupational Therapy students serving West Marin
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel’s Thanksgiving Show!
THU | Nov 23
11 PM “Under the Needle” With a KEXP live set from female artist Waxahatchee.
FRI | Nov 24
11 AM “Reveal” How fake news starts, snowballs, and sometimes erupts into gunfire.
2 PM “The French Connection” Is going for Baroque… then transitions to pop with Emmanuel.
SAT | Nov 25
11 AM SPECIAL Stepping Up – Surprising Stories of Climate Activists: 1000 Grandmothers.
SUN | Nov 26
9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Is MORE French tracks with Emmanuel.
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” John Steinbeck’s timeless work: The Grapes of Wrath.
MON | Nov 27
1 PM SPECIAL Risk management in our healthcare: Are we responsible for ourselves?
TUE | Nov 28
4 PM “There Are Birds Here” with Youth DJs discussing the environment.
WED | Nov 29
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” With Paul Smith, KWMR’s classical director.
Photo | Point Reyes Light, 2017