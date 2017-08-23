Parachute Days preview, Jerry Lewis, Life After Hate

Photo credit: Clare P Worsley, via Parachute Days.

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Wednesday, Aug 23



8 AM “Swimming Upstream.” Bonny White on Marin County Free Library events – Amanda and Bonny will deconstruct the eclipse. Luke Temple from Here We Go Magic in to talk “Parachute Days!” Creta and Amanda take on pet “end of life” issues at 9 am on “Off Leash.” David Cook in with “Fish Tales” at 9:30 am.

9 AM “Off Leash” with Amanda Eichstaedt and Creta Pullen, we’ll be exploring Pet Euthanasia and Pet Burial. Trying to give our listeners some insight on some very sensitive issues.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Communidad” con Doctora Marisol. Familias, Sistemas, Salud y Sanación: Families, Systems, Health and Healing.

Noon “Planetary Radio” – your weekly space fix.

Thursday, Aug 24

10 PM “Get Down.” This week Leah and Danny will be joined by Parachute Days Summer Concert headliner Here We Go Magic front man, Luke Temple. Luke will bring some of his favorite records to spin, they’ll talk about Here We Go Magic and Luke’s latest solo project Art Feynman, and all the wonderful things happening at Parachute Days on August 26th + more!

11 PM “Under The Needle” from KEXP Seattle.

Friday, Aug 25

9 AM “Speaking of Women.” Christina’s guest will be Kathy Costello, NP and Vice President of Healthcare Access, National MS Society. They’ll be discussing Multiple Sclerosis.

11 AM “Reveal.” In the wake of the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Donald Trump has come under fire for not immediately and clearly condemning American racists. This week, through interviews with key Trump supporters and advisers, Reveal explores if we should have seen Charlottesville coming and if we should expect more race-based clashes on the way. Updated to include impact of Steve Bannon’s resignation.

Noon “Alternative Radio” David Korten’s talk, “Toward an Ecological Civilization.”

5:30 PM “Happy Hour.” This week on Happy Hour, Liberacha pays homage to one of America’s (and France’s) greatest comedians: Jerry Lewis. Claude de Boozy will mark the occasion with a special commemorative cocktail, and no doubt, the usual bantering will ensue.

Saturday, Aug 26

7 AM “Morning Glory” with Anneke Van Der Veen, post solar eclipse.

Sunday, Aug 27

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” with Anneke Van Der Veen.

Monday, Aug 28

10 AM “Turning Pages: At Nature’s Pace.” Start your Monday with some soothing and intriguing live reading from the nature-themed book of the week.

Tuesday, Aug 29

4 PM Special featuring Liza Goldblatt and Judy Spelman on the Healthcare Town Hall with Jared Huffman, coming Friday, September 15 to the West Marin School Gym.

5 PM “Epicenter.” Covering Tomales Founders Day Parade and wvents, with Venta Leon, Denise Brown and Dru Fallon O’Neill.

10 PM “Left of the Dial.” The Rockers That Dared to Disco! In the late 70’s and early 80’s, classic rock bands like the Rolling Stones, Queen, and even Kiss jumped on the dance floor and put out disco influenced albums. Tune in as Dr. Eclectrick counts down the top 10 Rock bands that ended up succumbing to the disco beat.

Wednesday, Aug 30

7 PM “Faultline Radio.” Random music randomly…with Jaime Crespo.

4 PM Special “End of Life.” This 5-part series was produced by JoAnn Mar, whose family experience led to her exploration of Advance Care Planning, Palliative Care, Advance Directives, Physician-assisted Dying, and Death Goes Public.