While we may not have 100% totality in viewing the eclipse here in Point Reyes Station, (The San Francisco area is sitting at a solid 75.5%), we have plans to raise 100% of the funds sought during our Summer Pledge Drive! And what better reason to support local community radio, then the fact that National Radio Day is on Sunday, August 20. Yes folks $15K and 22 new sustaining Calendar Club members! Let’s do this thing! We start on Friday the 18th at 8am, and will wrap it all up at 10pm on Monday night, August 21.

National Radio Day is cool. I know there is a national day for just about everything, but for each thing there are people that are really into it. But yay for us, August 20 on the National Day Calendar, National Radio Day only shares that exact day with National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day! I really wasn’t sure it could get better than National Radio Day (I love it when I’m wrong like this.)

Of course we are flanked with National Aviation Day and National Soft Ice Cream Dayon the 19th and (not kidding) National Brazilian Blowout Day along with National Spumoni and Senior Citizens Day on the 21st. And don’t forget the Eclipse on Monday, which will occur at 10:14am.

We will have some fun premiums, including a new bandana design, and we still have a decent supply of those cool red KWMR travel mugs and of course, Eton hand turbine radios for y’all. Remember, this is a short and sweet little drive, to keep the doors open and the lights on, and the broadcast arriving at your radio or device of choice. No free lunch.

Do have a great first memory of listening to the radio? Maybe with your flashlight, under the covers listening to Chuck Berry or dancing around the house to top 40 hits? Tell us! We will feature your radio memories throughout the Pledge Drive. Email Amanda and tell her your radio memories!

Apparently you can even register your own “National Day,” but due to a backlog they are only taking submissions from companies and organizations….hmmm, we qualify!

Ok folks, whatever is on your dance card for these waning summer weekends, we hope that you will contribute to the Pledge Drive. Pledge early and often!

Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. Like what you are hearing on KWMR? Tip the show!