Jeanne Moreau, A Playlist for Detroit, and The Bay Area Exodus

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Wednesday, Aug 2

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Amanda and Bonny discuss the weather (and library events). Tom Courtney from Walkabout California joins Amanda to discuss his books and innovative trips…by foot. Trash to Treasure with Madeline Hope starts at 9am and Fish Tales with David Cook comes after.

Thursday, Aug 3

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Eric Maisel, Ph.D., widely regarded as America’s foremost creativity coach and the author of more than 40 books, will discuss his latest one titled: Overcoming Your Difficult Family: 8 Skills for Thriving In Any Family Situation.

9 AM “Art Scenes” Creta Pullen will be interviewing the REAL Wizard behind the Curtain at Beach Blanket Babylon: San Francisco’s longest running hilarious pop-culture musical revue. John Camajani, Stage Manager, has been with the show for the past 38 ½ yrs. The longest (and most beloved) employee of the production. Don’t miss his story and wit.

9:30 AM “Right Now” Host Mia Johnson talks with Jay Young of Colorado Gators Reptile Park, home of “Morris the Hollywood Alligator,” tons of other gators and critters, as well as thousands of wholesale tilapia and catfish.

11 PM “Under The Needle” brings us a hypnotic, nomadic all-star set from Tinariwen.

Friday, Aug 4

9 AM “Speaking of Women” Lisa Hawes MD, urologist, with be discussing causes, symptoms and treatment of overactive bladder, stress urinary incontinence and urge urinary incontinence.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” with Janet Robbins. A Room with a View” part 1 of 10.

11 AM “Reveal” Her own devices. Reveal looks into pregnancy and the ways people try to prevent it, end it, and save it. In Texas, women with limited access to abortions are traveling across the border to find a drug that will induce miscarriages. In Mississippi, anti-abortion groups are opening crisis pregnancy centers across from abortion clinics to persuade women to keep their babies. And one company offers permanent birth control through the insertion of a simple device – that’s ended up causing health complications for thousands of women.

4 PM “The French Touch” Plays a special tribute to actress and singer Jeanne Moreau who passed away this week, including some of her songs and an interview Emmanuel did with her in San Francisco in 1982!

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Detroit: The Rise and Fall of a Great American City. In the first hour, we musically track the ascendancy of Detroit with songs by Albert King, Bob Seger, The Temptations, Curtis Mayfield and others. In the second hour, we will trace Detroit’s rapid decline beginning with John Lee Hooker’s mournful elegy, “The Motor City is Burning” and songs by Marvin Gaye, Eminem, The MC5, Stevie Wonder and others.

Saturday, Aug 5

7 AM “Morning Glory” Anneke is back, and bringing us her signature classical touch to the morning.

9 AM “The Vicarious Traveler” With guest, Colonel Bill Chadwick of the Order of St. John.

Also known as St. John International, the Sovereign Order of St. John of Jerusalem, Knights Hospitaller, the organization provides community-based first aid, healthcare and support services around the world. Tune in to hear Bill’s travels…he has visited more than 17 countries in the last five years while teaching.

11 AM SPECIAL “En-gendered Opinions OR Excuse Me, Are You a Girl or a Boy?” Produced by Queer in Your Ear. What gender expectations are children growing up with in 2017? How do those expectations shape clothing, toys, books, language choices, and identity itself? We spoke with an anthropologist, a psychologist, a cultural critic, parents, and children to find out.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Chris Hedges lectures on Stopping Fascism.

Sunday, Aug 6

6 PM “Between Rock And A Jazz Place” 50 years ago Jimi Hendrix asked if you were experienced? Well…We are celebrating the debut album Are You Experienced? by playing a cover of every song on both the English and American released albums. Pat Methany, Prince, John lee Hooker, Nigel Kennedy, Seal and Jeff Beck, Eric Burden, Stevie Ray Vaughan, George Clinton and others will be offering up their interpretations for your aural experience. From the Summer Of Love: his music lives on.

10 PM “LA Theater Works” One brother is a screenwriter; the other, a thief. But when they reunite after a long estrangement, their chosen professions – and even their personalities- make a major switch. Alfred Molina and Francis Guinan star in Sam Shepard’s True West. Next time, on LA Theatre Works.

Monday, Aug 7

5 PM KWMR Public Affairs Focus: California Leavin. It’s Day One of KWMR’s weeklong “Epicenter” series examining the Bay Area Exodus. Today, we look at the big picture, who’s leaving, and community impacts.

Tuesday, Aug 8

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” with our talented summer intern, Graham Patterson.

5 PM KWMR Public Affairs Focus: California Leavin. It’s Day Two of KWMR’s weeklong “Epicenter” series examining the Bay Area Exodus. Today we hear testimonials from people who’ve left, and people who’ve stayed.

Wednesday, Aug 9

10 AM Turning Pages “Magic Lantern.” Sally Phillips holds conversations with film folk.

5 PM KWMR Public Affairs Focus: California Leavin. It’s Day Three of KWMR’s weeklong “Epicenter” series examining the Bay Area Exodus. Today, we examine what policy-makers and corporations are doing to stem the tide…and we look at individual coping strategies.