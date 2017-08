Saltwater Oyster Depot in Inverness shares the love of Community Radio by hosting a benefit dinner party for KWMR.

Wednesday, August 23rd from 6:30 to 9pm

Presented by Chef Jeremy Whitcomb and restauranteur, Luc Chamberland

Please join us for a beautiful summer evening and celebratory meal in support of your community radio station, KMWR!

