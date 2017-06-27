Birthday Bash Photos and More

What a great 18th birthday party THAT was! The whole KWMR family gathered to dance, drink, munch, and celebrate community radio at the Lagunitas brewery event patio — and it was a blast. Thanks to everyone who came out, ate cake with us, boogied to the band, won some super duper raffle goodies (Sweetwater tickets, anyone?) and got a taste of California street food from the Bodega food truck! We think this might become a habit.

Sally Phillips (aka Liberacha) and Station Manager Amanda Eichstaedt show you how it’s done

Our appropriately wild n’ crazy cake from the Coast Cafe

Matt Elias and Laine Ayre served up the goods all evening

Programmer Jenny Stock (Ocean Currents, Mondays 1 PM) shows off the grub

Ian McMurray, IT guru at KWMR finally kicked out the jams for us with his band, the Detroit Disciples

DJ Barbarella kept it cool for the crowd

Raffle, raffle, raffle prizes!

Thank you to everyone who contributed

to KWMR’s 18th Birthday Bash!

123 Bolinas

Black Mountain Cycles

Cabaline Country Emporium & Saddlery

Coast Cafe and David Cook

Cowgirl Creamery

Epicenter

Flower Power

Fog’s Kitchen

From The Fields

Gallery Route One

Good Earth Natural Foods

Great American Music Hall

Herban Garden

Jaime Crespo of Crespo Comix

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Liberacha

Marin County Fai

Marinitas

Pet Cottage

Point Reyes Books

Potting Shed

Slim’s

Spring Coyote Ranch

Station House Cafe

Sweetwater Music Hall

The Bodega

The Utility Room

Toby’s Feed Barn

Vita Collage

Vladimir’s Czech Restaurant

West Marin Food & Farm Tours

Yoga Toes

Zuma

We’ll see you next year. Feels good to be 18!