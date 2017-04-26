Spring is here! Outside my office window I have a pretty good view all year round. I can see the comings and goings at the Creamery Building, as well as a view of lavender, wisteria, borage, roses, poppy flowers and some hearty thistles. And there are the ornamental plum trees! I’m not apt to pick flowers or make arrangements for some reason. I’m happy to view flowers where they grow.

The plum trees in the photo above are really quite spectacular, the blooming of these trees and the accompanying wind say “spring” more than anything else here at KWMR. All of the offices this side of the building are inundated with light pink petals.

Speaking of arrangements, KWMR Board Member Gail Graham once again added to the lovely atmosphere of the Peace Barn with wild and colorful arrangements for the 4th Annual Eat My Heart Out Supper Club, a fundraiser for KWMR. This sold out event was a real treat! The stories were lovely, attendees enjoyed the evening and when the organizer has a good time – bonus! Looking forward to Eat My Heart Out #5 in 2018!

Table settings and flowers photo: Mia Johnson



And best of all, my mother was here for a visit. She attended the Programming Committee Meeting, the KWMR Board Meeting, sat in as a guest contributor to “Let’s Talk” on Thursday, attended EMHO, and enjoyed some time with her granddogs. It was fun to have her here (visiting from Seattle) where she is an avid listener of KWMR. She enjoyed meeting the faces behind the voices and get a jump on spring with a visit to California.

Amanda Eichstaedt and M.K. Chandler at KWMR photo: Mia Johnson

Stop to smell the roses, fly a kite in the wind and enjoy some coastal California spring, it will be over before we know it.

Amanda Eichstaedt

KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director