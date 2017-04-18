Angel Olsen, EPA, Marconi Center

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on….

Wednesday, April 19

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White returns to discuss the weather and inform the public about library issues. Learn what is shaking up at Marconi Conference Center with Amy Beilharz and Has Russek. Lia Sabbatini fills us in on Bolinas Art, Garden and Food fundraiser. Off Leash features Rob Erteman, a practitioner of Psychomotor Therapy developed by Niek Brouw from the Hague in the Netherlands – a technique for addressing fear, aggression and depression in both people and animals. Fish Tales at 9:30am with David Cook!



11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” La Tierra, la Naturaleza y la Salud. The Earth, Nature and Health.

Thursday, April 20

11 PM “Under the Needle” featuring Angel Olsen.

Friday, April 21

9 AM “Inflection Point” Our guests are Anne-Marie Slaughter, the author of “Unfinished Business” (and the infamous Atlantic article “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All”), and Simone Marean of Girls Leadership. We all want our sons and daughters to grow up strong and independent, but how do we ensure that ‘having it all’ doesn’t mean ‘doing it all’?

11 AM “Reveal” Toxic burden. At a time when environmental protections are under more threats than ever, Reveal visits minority communities facing toxic burdens. Noon “Altenative Radio” David Korten – Toward an Ecological Civilization

2 PM “Classical Friday French Connection”, presented by Emmanuel. The local musician from Inverness Tamara Loring, harpsichordist, will be at the microphone to share with us her knowledge of this rare instrument and the French music composed for the harpsichord during the glorious reign of the French kings and more. The aforementionned composers will include Froberger, Chambonnières, Couperin, Default and and more. Contact emmanuelgps@gmail.com for details and requests.



Saturday, April 22

7 AM “Morning Glory” A potpourri of classical music with host Anneke van der Veen.

11 AM “Off Center Sports” Did you know the World Record for Smashing a Table Tennis Ball is 69.9 mph? Neither did we. This weeks guest on Off Center Sports with Steve and Jaime is 2 time US Women’s Olympic Table Tennis Team member Lily Zhang. In 2011 she won a bronze medal in The Pan-American Games, and in 2012 she was the US National Champion (and those are just a few of her accomplishments in the sport). Join us as we discuss this amazing high speed ball sport, and what it takes to become a World Ranked Table Tennis Player.

2 PM “The Scoring Stage” Film buff? You’ll like this show. So many great soundtracks.



Sunday, April 23

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” with the Mattheus Passion with host Anneke van der Veen.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It is April 1962 in London and Brian Epstein is frantically circulating his demo tape of the Beatles to any record executive who will listen and getting turned down by everyone. Dick Rowe at Decca turns The Beatles down for Brian Poole & the Tremeloes, Norrie Paramor at Columbia turns down The Beatles and signs Jill & The Boulevards instead. It is the 55th anniversary of the release of records by the bands who were signed instead of The Beatles. And what was George Martin doing while waiting for Brian to call? He was masquerading as “Ray Cathode” with the BBC Radiophonics crew. Tune in to hear all these records and many others released in London in April 1962!

8 PM “Rock of Ages” The band Todos Santos joins host Mark Nichol to talk about and play music. Tune in every Sunday night for an hour of deep tracks, rarities, obscurities, and one or two of the usual suspects from the sixties and early seventies—the Golden Age of Rock and Roll—followed by conversations with and music by local musicians in the second hour.



10 PM “LA Theatre Works” “Kindertransport”

Monday, April 24

2 PM “Cruisin’” with Rick Clark. Ricks’ patented blend of oldies, spoken word, comedy, and occasional sounds effects!



Tuesday, April 25

5:30 PM “As It Happens” What does Canada think about us right now? Get the Northern take on the news, from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.



Wednesday, April 26

Noon “Planetary Radio” Did you know that Bill Nye The Science Guy is the CEO of The Planetary Society? Check out this show to find out what’s up in the night skies.