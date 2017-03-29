April Fool’s Day, Landslides, Sheep

Wednesday, March 29

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White with library updates, Aaron Gilliam on to discuss how sheep can do the work of mowers and weed whackers. Madeline Hope at 9am with Trash to Treasure and David Cook at 9:30 with Fish Tales.



10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” Dawn Carlson of Bay Area Independent Publishers Association. This educational organization dedicated to elevating the art of the independent author-publisher. Members include creative people who are involved in various aspects of publishing, linking writers with the services they need to publish and sell their work.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Discusses Comida y Comunidad en el Campo y la Ciudad | Food & Community in the Country and in the City.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. This week we hear Zhu Jian’er’s tone poem ‘A Wonder of Naxi’, and Zubin Mehta conducts Beethoven’s fifth symphony.

5 PM “Epicenter” Road projects in West Marin, with Principal Civil Engineer Bob Goralka of Marin County Department of Public Works.

Thursday, March 30

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Brent Hunter is an author, IT professional, certified Knowledge Manager, Change Manager and Project Manager, social media pioneer and former psychotherapist. He’ll discuss his books,The Rainbow Bridge, which has received 22 literary awards, along with KM: Harnessing the Extraordinary Value of Knowledge Management.

9:00 AM SPECIAL “Epicenter” A conversation with Congressman Jared Huffman, recorded on March 17.

9:30 AM “Right Now” with Mia Johnson. Raisins in your toothpaste? Must be April Fool’s Day. Also, Fazack is back.



1 PM SPECIALS from Orbital Path, produced by PRX. “Lessons in Landslides”: Space science can help track what’s happening on Earth. And “Space Robots to Europa!” Kevin Hand, Deputy Project Scientist for the Europa mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) explains how his team plans to launch a series of missions to orbit, land on, and hopefully explore the curious moon’s deep salty oceans with a self-driving space submarine.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” On her Spring Blue Moon, Vickisa is joined by Isis Hockenos. Isis is a painter born 1986 in Marshall, CA and raised in West Marin. She is a Gallery Route One Young Artist Fellow and is the Curator of Rhizosphere: Celebrating West Marin’s artists & creative legacy from 1960-Today, opening March 26th at the Midway Gallery in San Francisco.

11 PM “Under the Needle” features Regina Spector.

Friday, March 31

9 AM “Speaking of Women” Christina discusses cervical cancer and HPV with Lois Ramondetta, M. D., Professor, Department of Gynecological Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” with Janet Robbins. Herman Melville’s Bartleby the Scrivener, Part 1.

11 AM “Reveal” Powered by the internet, the sex trade is reaching into all corners of the country. Reveal follows up on what’s happened since they first took you inside the hidden places – real and virtual – where people are exploited for sex – from the pot fields of Northern California to the streets of Chicago and suburban Seattle.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Laverne Cox discusses Transgender Visibility.

1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” Nonviolence is protest and action, and it is also poetry. Today’s show delves into the creative side of nonviolence around the world, with Sonoma County poet, activist, Zen practitioner, and mother, Amy Robinson.

4 PM “The French Touch” will have a live guest from 4 to 5pm: Serge Martial, a member of the Rue’66 Band will be promoting his group. Rue’66 is a Bay area group doing French sixties music. They will be performing in San Francisco on April 7 to celebrate San Francisco’s Lycée Francais’ 50th anniversary.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha celebrates the success of KWMR’s Spring Pledge Drive with a Dance Party! Convert that conversation pit into a dance floor where you can shimmy & sway to some bonafide, funkified, mid-century jazz & pop. Take off your shoes, let down your hair, & tune in to KWMR!



Saturday, April 1

10 AM “Day 6” News from the North.

Noon “Forms & Feelings” with jazz aficionado Jim Bennett.



Sunday, April 2

9 AM “Sunday Celebration of Gospel” with Marc Matheson. Three hours of old school African American gospel music.



10 PM “LA Theatre Works” presents “Mimi’s Guide.” In a quiet university set in the Louisiana bayous, a passionate love triangle awakens the demons of three people haunted by the war in Vietnam.

Monday, April 3

4 PM “Art of The Song” features Seth Glier.

5 PM “Epicenter” Mia Johnson hosts Madeline Hope on opportunities for “transitional age youth.”

Tuesday, April 4

4:30 PM “Youth DJ Project” It’s The Wave with Brian Delahunty.

5 PM “Epicenter: Témas de inmigración” con Socorro room, Alyssa G. Simpson y Augusto Conde.