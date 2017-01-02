Radio Injury

Last week I hurt my wrist while playing “air cowbell” along to Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” during “Swimming Upstream,” may Bonny White be my witness. I mean, who does that? I guess you could injure yourself doing just about anything, can’t you drown in a teaspoon of water?

Anyway….I bring this up because before the cowbell special on “Running with Scissors” a few weeks back I didn’t even know that there was any cowbell in “You’re so Vain,” let alone that Mick Jagger sang backup. The song is about Warren Beatty, so I’m told.

But what I’m really trying to get at here, other than my sore wrist, random and possibly incorrect facts, is that the whole episode got me thinking about the sheer awesomeness (my opinion) of the music shows on KWMR.

You can plan your week around the great tunes broadcasting on KWMR. I mean, every single night (and most afternoons), folks are bringing you excellent music, in many different genres, deep cuts, not the usual fare one gets from mainstream media. And they are taking the time to choose the music, playing tracks that they love, sharing with you – the listener.

I am not going to list each show and host here, but will give you a link to the KWMR Radio Guide. I hope that if you love the music shows, or even just a few that you will take advantage of the new feature, “tip a show” on KWMR. We’ve got jazz, classical, opera, rock, Americana, Folk, bluegrass, several different world music genres including Latin, Celtic and French pop, indy, lounge, eclectic, vintage, and random music randomly. If you don’t like it, wait an hour or two, it will change – just like the weather.

I’m embarrassed to say, that after some brief research, I wasn’t even playing “air cowbell” correctly. It’s more like playing a triangle than rooting for your favorite cyclocross rider. There isn’t even a “clapper,” you use a drumstick! Well, sore wrist or not, I’m not backing down from my opinion that KWMR’s music shows are some of the best in the world.

Going to pull those CDs together in the next week or so, we have an intern! Hooray (more on this later). I had a great response on the CD give away. But there are still more….but you can’t be too picky and it’s mostly newer stuff. If you would like a surprise pack of CDs from me, to you (you can let me know your genre preferences) just email me HERE. I’ll provide you with 10 CDs – they are yours to keep, regift, listen to etc. I do not want them back.

We love our listener supporters!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director on behalf of the whole crew here at KWMR!

P.S. Attention Bolinas/Stinson listeners. Please let us know by emailing HERE if you are experiencing drop outs, or if there are fewer or more than usual. Your feedback is critical to solving this problem.