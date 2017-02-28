Making Oscars, 3-D Ocean Farming, Indigenous News

Wednesday, March 1

8 AM Swimming Upstream. Bonny White from Marin County Free Library. Libby Groutt in to discuss remaining rebates for wood stove conversions and upgrades as Winter Spare the Air winds down, but summer is on its way! Madeline Hope with Trash to Treasure at 9am. David Cook with Fish Tales at 9:30am.

Thursday, March 2

9:30 AM Right Now. What’s up with the actual Academy awards themselves? Today Mia interviews Joseph Petree, Design Director at R.S. Owens, the company that manufactured the Oscars for many years, as well as making the Emmys statuettes and other trophies.

Friday, March 3

9 AM Speaking of Women. Christina Lucas’s guest is Lauren Smolar, Director of Helpline Services at the National Eating Disorders Association. They will discuss types, symptoms, health concerns, contributing factors, treatment and prevention of eating disorders.

7 PM Bring It On Home. Inspired by the movie, “20 Feet From Stardom” this Friday “Bring It On Home” will be playing songs that are lifted up by contributions from back up singers. Think, “Gimme Shelter” or “Take A Walk On The Wild Side.”

Saturday, March 4

4 PM Circulo Musical. Póngase cómodo y disfrute musica Buena con Jesus Martinez.

Sunday, March 5

12 PM special “Curtain Up!” with Cindy Morris features “Broadway Songs About Show Business.”

6 PM Between Rock And a Jazz Place. Danny Click in the studio again. The local guitar slinger, singer/songwriter will join Grey to discuss his up coming show at Rancho Nicasio, his recent CD and he will play some songs live on the air.

Monday, March 6

8 AM The Valley. Josh Witt brings us the latest from the SGV.

1 PM Ocean Currents. Guest: Bren Smith, Executive Director of Green Wave and owner of Thimble Island Ocean Farm. To be discussed: 3-D Ocean Farming.

6 PM Epicenter. Mia interviews Bing Gong about the ongoing community work of “West Marin Standing Together.”

Tuesday, March 7

6:35 National Native News. Relevant, timely coverage on Native American and Indigenous communities.

Wednesday, March 8

11 AM Cuerpo Corazon Communidad. Nutritrion and Movement for Wellness. Cuerpo Corazon Communidad. Alimento y Movimiento para el Funcionamiento.