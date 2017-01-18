After the Inauguration, Midwestern Musicologists, and the Fight for Water

Our upcoming special programs, starting on:

Tuesday, Jan 17

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins interviews California State Senator Mike McGuire.

Wednesday, Jan 18

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Sarah Phillips from the Resource Conservation District joins Amanda to discuss hands-on bank stabilization, an erosion control workshop. Peggy Day has updates on the Walnut Place remodel, Madeline Hope does Trash to Treasure at 9 AM and Fish Tales is up at 9:30.

5 PM “Epicenter” Almost adopted after all these years! Marin County principal planner Jack Liebster talks about the Local Coastal Program, on the verge of being accepted, and its impacts on all future development in coastal Marin.

Thursday, Jan 19

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Renee McKenna, leader of The Women’s March Bay Area, will discuss the March being held in San Francisco this Saturday, and CEO Stephen Powers will share the work and vision of Bodhi Tree, home to thousands of interviews, book reviews, articles and mind expanding conversations that have now been re-imagined for today’s truth seekers.

11 PM “Under The Needle” From KEXP Seattle beams us a set from NAO.

Friday, Jan 20

9 AM “Speaking of Women” Depression in women: the most common and most treatable of mental illnesses. Guest Theresa Nguyen, Senior Director of Policy and Programming at Mental Health America will discuss how friends and family can add support, what comprises good mental health, and tips to boost your mental health.

9:30 AM “Right Now” Host Mia Johnson talks with standup comic, writer, and “Destiny’s Mom Comedy” co-founder David Roth about the SF comedy scene.



11 AM “Reveal” Next to the air we breathe, it’s the planet’s most precious resource: fresh water. And it’s disappearing. The world’s largest food company describes the lack of water as a looming catastrophe that is expected to play out in the coming decades. This episode of Reveal looks at what’s happening in places that already are running out of water.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Stephen Cohen talks about Reheating the Cold War.

1 PM “Non-Violence Radio” What to do when we want peace but can’t get along in the movement? We need are some fresh insights for social transformation movements to overcome internal divisions. We’ll talk with Jonathan Smucker, author of Hegemony: How To. A Roadmap for Radicals and Director at Beyond the Choir.

4 PM “The French Touch” With guest Mimi Pirard in studio – lead singer of local Sono Musette group. With flonflons & musette; nostalgic musical storytelling by Charles Trenet, Edith Piaf, Frehel and more. Get ready to dance to accordion tunes!

5 PM “Happy Hour” With special guest host Susan Lockwood.

7 PM “Bring It On Home” With Steven and Gary Youra: the marvelous midwestern musicologists matriculate to Marin for a magical musical treat. Since the brothers are on a road trip they have gathered some of their favorite “road songs” for our musical enjoyment.

Saturday, Jan 21

7 AM “Morning Glory” Anneke van der Veen ushers in the daylight with classical choices.

Sunday, Jan 22

6 PM “Between Rock And A Jazz Place” Will focus on Joe Farrell whose flute and saxophone work is best known for his recordings on CTI and with Chick Corea’s Return To Forever band. However he also had stints with Santana, Aretha Franklin, Billy Cobham and The Band.

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Three Iraqi civilians are working as translators for American forces in Iraq. But as tensions mount on both sides, they find themselves with nowhere to turn. That’s Betrayed by George Packer: Next time on L.A.Theatre Works.

Monday, Jan 23

1 PM “Post-Carbon Radio” After the Inauguration: Now What? A conversation with Norman Solomon and Dennis Cunningham on what they see happening now that Donald Trump is President, and how we can take back our democracy.

Tuesday, Jan 24

2 PM “Desde La Bahia” Maria Marquez brings her signature fusion of funk, jazz, and world to your Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday, Jan 25

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Medicamentos para el Pensamiento, Sentimiento, Comportamiento y Funcionamiento: Medications for Thought, Emotion, Behavior, and Functioning.