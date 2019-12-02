TUE | Dec 3

4 PM “Youth DJ” Youth DJ’s Henry and Zeke at 4 playing their favorite tunes, a new DJ at 4:30–Fiona, with “The Play’s the Thing.”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”



WED | Dec 4

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Cell phone towers, Trash to Treasure, & Fish Tales.

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Mozart Remembered.

4 PM “Youth DJ” Nathan shares great new songs at 4, The Lounge slides in at 4:30 with tunes and news from Tomales High.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”

THU | Dec 5

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Marian Huntington Founder of NovatoSpirit. Sheikh Salman Baruti and Salima Matchette San Rafael’s Santa Sabina Center.

9 AM “Right Now” Valley and West Marin Holiday Gift Programs.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse,” 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

FRI | Dec 6

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel dit qu’il va pleuvoir pendant une heure puisque toutes les chansons cette après-midi ont à voir avec la pluie!

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha will not confirm, nor deny, that she was dressed like a furry ball last Friday.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Bring It On Home,” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”

SAT | Dec 7

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music at dawn with Anneke van der Veen.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” We all need some time on the lanai with Susanna after all this rain!

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | Dec 8

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” MOZART’s Requiem, BACH’s Chorus Cantatas, Giovanni PLATTI’s Oboe Sonatas, SCARLATTI’s harpsichord & more with Emmanuel.

2 PM “The Kitchen Sink” with host Pat Kleeman, followed by “To Hell & Bach” at 4 PM with Beth Underwood.

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Between Rock & A Jazz Place” 8:00 PM “Professor Kozmo,” and 10:00 PM “L.A. Theatre Works”

MON | Dec 9

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Continuing coverage of the plight of local meat producers re: Marin Sun Farms slaughterhouse no longer offering services.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” 8:30 PM “Sessions From Chicken Point,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

TUE | Dec 10

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music. Contact: emmanuelgps@gmail.com.

WED | Dec 11

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Morning variety show with guest interviews, music, trivia and more.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NEW HOST: La Doctora Martha Sofia Guerra.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” American Third Symphonies by Schuman, Hanson and Persichetti.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”