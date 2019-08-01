TUE | July 30

10 PM “After Dark” Classic, progressive, glam, metal, grunge, punk alternative… call it what you want. We still call it rock.

WED | July 31

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Libraries, Bakersfield Sound, & Indivisible West Marin.

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Espana.

4 PM “Youth DJ” Spencer talks about Plastic Packaging on Spencer Sorts it Out.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local author Owen Clapp talks forthcoming “Images of America” history book about San Geronimo Valley.

THU | Aug 1

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Mac Heller Executive Producer of new documentary “Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook” that’s well funded, organized.

11 AM Special “Art Scenes” Bye Bye Beach Blanket Babylon with show producer Jo Schuman Silver and others from the show.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Songs by countertenor and breakdancer Jakub Orlinski; Shostakovich by Keith Jarrett; plus Bach, Haydn, Beethoven, Grieg.

FRI | Aug 2

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel will share some of the new French songs he collected while being there last month.

SAT | Aug 3

7 AM “Morning Glory” Anneke van der Veen starts off your Saturday perfectly.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” & “Global Village” World music on Saturday, every week!

SUN | Aug 4

9 AM “Specials” “All the Stops: U.S.A.”, Part 4 of 4. Pipe organs—old relics or museum pieces? Every pipe organ has a story….

4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Grey Shepard guest hosts and plays suites and trilogies in Rock; Prog-Rock; Classical; and Jazz music.

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Grey does separate interviews with musician – Robert Berry & author/entrepreneur/and more – “Rock Doc” Neil Ratner.

MON | Aug 5

8:30 AM “Hollow in the Land” Mari & Kat discuss “Images of America: San Geronimo Valley” with author Owen Clapp.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Linda and Barry Linder on succulents!

12 PM “Farm and Foodshed Report” Rancho Gordo owner Steve Sando is adding a 5% charge to their Mexican imports & donating the money to No More Deaths.

TUE | Aug 6

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Host Charlie Morgan pays tribute to the best and plays some great tunes.

10 PM “After Dark” Classic, progressive, glam, metal, grunge, punk alternative… call it what you want. We still call it rock.