TUE | Feb 19

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins interviews State Assembly Member Marc Levine.

10 PM “After Dark” Did the Grammys disappoint? Chances are so will the Oscars so instead tune in to Dr. Decibel’s all 70’s cinema salute!



WED | Feb 20

10 AM “Magic Lantern” Interview with film reporter, Oscar expert & TCM host, Dave Karger about this year’s Oscar broadcast.

10:30 AM “Magic Lantern” Interview with author, Susan Compo, about her book “Earthbound: David Bowie and The Man Who Fell to Earth”.

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” The Great American Symphony: a trio of Third Symphonies by Copland, Harris and Piston.

THU | Feb 21

8 AM “Top of the Morning” French fusion musician Aurelio talks about his music and performs live.

11 AM “Let’s Talk” Let’s Talk the Town Hall Meeting.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Maurice Tani has a new album out and he’s coming to KWMR to tell us all about it!

FRI | Feb 22

2 PM “Classical Friday” The French Connection with composers Debussy, Ravel, Poulenc, Fauré, Satie & more and artists Rampal, Loussier & Legrand.

4 PM “The French Touch” The French Touch with many new french pop songs from France and other French speaking countries.

SAT | Feb 23

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music in the morning with Anneke van der Veen.

2 PM “Desde la Bahia” Maria Marquez is back on the KWMR airwaves every other Saturday!

6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Lyons Filmer’s dulcet tones and lively Celtic tunes for your listening pleasure.

SUN | Feb 24

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Rick Clark brings you his mix of sacred music for your Sunday morning.

2 PM “Sunday Line-up!” “Foraging with Betsy Nichols,” “Midnight in Luxembourg,” and “Along for the Ride!” from 2pm – 6pm.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” An hour of rarities, followed by live music in studio – every week!

MON | Feb 25

6:30 PM “Release Me” Misner & Smith back live on KWMR!

TUE | Feb 26

10 PM “After Dark” Tuesday night it’s time to Get Down and Dr. Decibel has the healing prescription from the KWMR musical medicine cabinet!

WED | Feb 27



8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Last Wednesday means one thing….history with Dewey Livingston.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Chamber music by Berg, Hindemith, Stravinsky, Webern and Schoenberg.