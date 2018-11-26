HERE “It’s A Wonderful Life” tickets now on sale,

Join us on Saturday evening, December 15th! Enjoy and revel in the farewell performance of this wonderful holiday play which takes place at Toby’s Feed Barn in downtown Point Reyes Station. Dress for the chilly weather, sip a warm beverage, and join us for a West Marin rendition of the classic holiday radio play by Joe Landry, whose cast of lovable characters performs an array of antics and jingles, in this heartwarming and beloved holiday tradition. Advance Sale Tickets are $15, Kids under 12 are free. Tickets at the door will be $20 (if there are any left!)

Directed by

Molly Noble

Music by

Giovanni di Morente

Featuring

Stephen Horvat*

Katie Jay*

Geoff Hoyle*

Matt Gallagher

Jennifer McGeorge

David Abrams*

and Sharron Drake* on Sound Effects



Plus Local Kids:

Desmond Fox

Prairie Press

Everett Gallagher

Clementine DiMorente

Luke Horvat

*Member, Actors’ Equity Association



This production is produced under the auspices of the Actors’ Equity Association Members’ Project Code