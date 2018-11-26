🎄 Step right up! Tickets are hot! 🎄
“It’s A Wonderful Life” tickets now on sale, HERE.
Join us on Saturday evening, December 15th! Enjoy and revel in the farewell performance of this wonderful holiday play which takes place at Toby’s Feed Barn in downtown Point Reyes Station. Dress for the chilly weather, sip a warm beverage, and join us for a West Marin rendition of the classic holiday radio play by Joe Landry, whose cast of lovable characters performs an array of antics and jingles, in this heartwarming and beloved holiday tradition. Advance Sale Tickets are $15, Kids under 12 are free. Tickets at the door will be $20 (if there are any left!)
Directed by
Molly Noble
Music by
Giovanni di Morente
Featuring
Stephen Horvat*
Katie Jay*
Geoff Hoyle*
Matt Gallagher
Jennifer McGeorge
David Abrams*
and Sharron Drake* on Sound Effects
Plus Local Kids:
Desmond Fox
Prairie Press
Everett Gallagher
Clementine DiMorente
Luke Horvat
*Member, Actors’ Equity Association
This production is produced under the auspices of the Actors’ Equity Association Members’ Project Code