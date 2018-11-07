From Amanda’s Messy Desk, Tuesday November 6th:

On Sunday we moved the clocks back one hour, gaining an additional 60 minutes of weekend, which I wholeheartedly savored. KWMR completed our Fall Pledge Drive on Wednesday, October 31 at 10:30PM. After tallying up the final donations, we have successfully reached our $50,000 goal!!!



A big thank you to our staff, board, volunteers, programmers, their guests, those who brought in tasty food, and the many people who contributed during the drive. The community support for the radio station is so appreciated.

If you did not get a chance to tune in on Wednesday evening as KWMR Board member Gus Conde hosted the many trick or treaters that came to the station, you can check it out HERE. Gus pulled an impressive three hour stint on air, we ran out of candy, and folks were still coming. Lesson learned. Next year we will be even better prepared, and this holiday tradition started by Gus Conde and Loretta Farley, will continue. A big thank you to Rick Clark, for his amazing decor!

On Sunday I dropped in on the first session of the Studio A Programmer Training that Program Director Lyons Filmer is teaching. There are five people being trained. Two programmers are returning to the airwaves after many years, bringing reggae back! We discussed the importance of stewardship for KWMR as a community resource, as well as how the station is financed, and the importance of inclusion, and neutrality.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

KWMR

p.s. Today is the day to vote. Polls are open until 8pm. Got a question about voting in Marin? Here is some helpful info.