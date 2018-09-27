I do believe that in my eight years with KWMR that I have not attended a better board meeting. It was simply awesome. After six years of amazing leadership….…Jennifer McFarland handed the Board President baton to Kristen McDonald. I’m not pleased that Jennifer is retiring from leading the board, because working with Jennifer has been great. She has skillfully guided the board, made sure I got reviewed, and her regular check-ins and always being there to brainstorm ideas. Thank you for your years of service, Jennifer!

Jennifer is sticking around on the board, at least for now. Institutional memory is a very good thing. Kristen has been on the board for almost two years. She works at a non-profit and brings that experience with her to the board. She is also a musician and music-lover. She is a mom to young Ellis, and lives in Inverness Park with her partner Colin. Kristen has supported and assisted with researching, and preparing applications for foundation and other grants. She is energized to grow the board, and support the work of KWMR.

The meeting had full attendance, all those smiling faces around the table along with some good laughs and discussion. The 2018-19 budget was approved and a vote was held for Robin Livingston to join as the newest board member. This reflects the longevity of KWMR (coming up on 20 years old in May, 2019). Robin is the step-son of KWMR founder James Stark. The meeting was even crashed (well, not really since they are all open the public) by National Federation of Community Broadcastersstaff Sally Kane, Ernesto Aguilar, and Gretchen Aston-Puckett who were in town to lead the regional summit in Santa Rosa (more on that next week!)

Currently on the board are Kristen McDonald – President, Gus Conde – Vice President, Aaron Ely – Treasurer, and Miguel Kuntz – Treasurer. They are joined by Lynn Axelrod, Sharron Drake, Robin Livingston, Jennifer McFarland, Creta Pullen, Cathy Richards, and Danny Vitali.

Governance is the process of providing strategic leadership to a nonprofit organization. It entails the functions of setting direction, making policy and strategy decisions, overseeing and monitoring organizational performance, and ensuring overall accountability. If you are interested in enhancing your involvement with KWMR, please email Amanda (me) HERE.

And now it is time to change the stationary!



Gretchen Aston-Puckett, Sally Kane, Ernesto Aguilar, Mia Johnson, Amanda and Ken Eichstaedt strategizing pre- NFCB summit. photo: Creta Pullen

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director

p.s. KWMR can always use your support. If you have not contributed in a while (or ever) why not consider a gift to support local radio!