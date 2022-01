TUE  |  January 18

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†West Marin information and public affairs.

6:30 PM “Undercurrents”¬†Not robots. Great mix of tunes.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange”¬†With Djimi G.

Midnight¬†12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”¬†French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. West Marin information and public affairs.¬†Not robots. Great mix of tunes.With Djimi G.¬†French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. WED¬† |¬† January 19

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, the scoop on local COVID testing in West Marin, Dance Palace history,¬†and then Dave Cook with¬†Fish Tales.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club”¬†Michael Whitt, and Gene Ptak pay tribute to American Poet, activist and humanitarian Robert Bly (RIP).

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad”¬†Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection”¬†Classical music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from studio LL,¬†https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-connection.

4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations”¬†Recordings from literary events.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Information from Recology about¬†recycling and composting with new California law.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer. THU¬† | January 20

8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬†With your host Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk”¬†Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artell.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬†

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves”¬†Ole Schell, film maker, farmer, and creator of the West Marin Monarch Sanctuary on the land in Bolinas where he grew up.

FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond”¬†Music of, inspired by, and akin to “The Bakersfield Sound.”

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches”¬†Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly play the country you crave, even if you don’t know it.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic¬†Era”¬† With the Hermit” FRI¬† | January 21

8 AM “Cultivating Place”¬†Information from the natural environment.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†

11 AM “Reveal”¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”¬†Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at¬†

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Listen in to see what happens. New hosts appearing all the time.

7 PM “Night Flight”¬†Hosted by Bill Steele.

9 PM “Chockablock” With your host Ryan Hett. French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at¬† https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-touch ¬†Listen in to see what happens. New hosts appearing all the time.Hosted by Bill Steele.With your host Ryan Hett.