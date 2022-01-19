📻 Upcoming Shows (Jan 18-26 2022)
Coming up on KWMR this week…
5 PM “Epicenter” West Marin information and public affairs.
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Not robots. Great mix of tunes.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | January 19
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, the scoop on local COVID testing in West Marin, Dance Palace history, and then Dave Cook with Fish Tales.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Michael Whitt, and Gene Ptak pay tribute to American Poet, activist and humanitarian Robert Bly (RIP).
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” Classical music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from studio LL, https://kwmr.org/shows/the-
4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations” Recordings from literary events.
5 PM “Epicenter” Information from Recology about recycling and composting with new California law.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | January 20
8 AM “Top of the Morning” With your host Howard Dillon.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artell.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday”
4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Ole Schell, film maker, farmer, and creator of the West Marin Monarch Sanctuary on the land in Bolinas where he grew up.
5 PM "Epicenter" Local information and public affairs.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Music of, inspired by, and akin to “The Bakersfield Sound.”
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly play the country you crave, even if you don’t know it.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | January 21
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Listen in to see what happens. New hosts appearing all the time.
7 PM “Night Flight” Hosted by Bill Steele.
9 PM “Chockablock” With your host Ryan Hett.
9 AM “Airwaves” Interviews hosted by Raul Gallyot.
10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Hosted by Susanna Henderson.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Brought to you from the high desert by Joe Bly and Katie Marie.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Kozmo spinning tunes out of an abundance of caution.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | January 23
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s August 1965 in London with new 45s from The Small Faces (their 1st), Cliff Richard & The Walker Brothers.
6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star” Hosted by Jesse Lumb.
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.
MON | January 24
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus, with Nature Notebook with Loretta Farley.
9 AM “West Marin Naturalist Hour” Seamus, Dallas, and Liz bring you the best of local nature inforamtion.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Diary of a Young Naturalist by Dara McAnulty (Milkweed Editions, 2020). ©2020 by Dara McAnulty. Read with permission.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Bashment Radio” Reggae!
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Juke” A bag of 45s and you have a show!
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | January 25
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” Actor, producer, writer Aubrey Plaza.
11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Braziliian music with Oscar de la Rosa.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | January 26
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, History with Dewey, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literature focused program.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.