WED | January 19

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, the scoop on local COVID testing in West Marin, Dance Palace history, and then Dave Cook with Fish Tales.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Michael Whitt, and Gene Ptak pay tribute to American Poet, activist and humanitarian Robert Bly (RIP).

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” Classical music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from studio LL, https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-connection.

4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations” Recordings from literary events.

5 PM “Epicenter” Information from Recology about recycling and composting with new California law.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

THU | January 20

8 AM “Top of the Morning” With your host Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artell.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Ole Schell, film maker, farmer, and creator of the West Marin Monarch Sanctuary on the land in Bolinas where he grew up.

5 PM "Epicenter" Local information and public affairs.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Music of, inspired by, and akin to “The Bakersfield Sound.”

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly play the country you crave, even if you don’t know it.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”

FRI | January 21

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.