FRI | November 26 8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment. 9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The Scarlet Letter! 11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists. 12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian. 1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday 1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest. 2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak. 4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-touch . 5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha expounds on the tales from the Sonic Bunker. 7 PM “Night Flight” Hosted by Bill Steele. 9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.

WED | November 24 8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Ann Bertucci from Marin County Free Library, History with Dewey, updates on local COVID testing, and then “Fish Tales.” 10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Reading and literature focused program. 11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program. Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One” 2 PM “The French Connection” Classical music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from studio LL, https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-connection . 4 PM “Point Reyes Books Presents” Recordings from author events. 5 PM “Epicenter” Mia Johnson talks with Amy Schliftman, who is retiring. 6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffery Manson. 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes. 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | November 25 8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon. 9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson. 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading. 11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artel. 1 2:00 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Steve Heilig in conversation with the late Dr. Sadja Greenwood. 1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 2 PM “Classical Thursday” With Professor Kozmo. 4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard is out today, so please enjoy a special from Global Village. 5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs. 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Kozmo will be running the show tonight! 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Country and adjacent music with Owen and Smelley. Thanksgiving Special! 10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”

SAT | November 27

9 AM “Airwaves” Interviews hosted by Raul Gallyot.

10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” World music curated by Mara Marquez.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” With Joe Bly and Katie Marie.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.

SUN | November 28

7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s July 1965 in London with new records from The Dave Clark Five, Them, Petula Clark and Jeff Curtis and the Flames!

6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star” Hosted by Jesse Lumb.

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.

MON | November 29

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus hosts and is joined by Loretta Farley for “Nature Notebook” at 8:15. Interviews at 8:30.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Hosted and Produced by Creta Pullen.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Next! “Diary of a Young Naturalist” by Dara McAnulty of Northern Ireland; 2020 Wainwright Prize for UK nature writing.

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Bashment Radio” KWMR’s reggae show!

8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Hosted by Peter Martinelli and friends.

12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.

TUE | November 30

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” Faith Kramer will discuss her new cookbook 52 Shabbats and talk about Jewish foodways and history

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” The music of Brazil.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | December 1

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Jeff Manson begins reading “Ecotopia.”

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.