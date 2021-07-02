Dream On

This Friday the final installment of “Quarantine Dreams” will air (7/2/21). Program Director Jeffrey Manson is working on some good stuff for that spot (Friday nights 10 – Midnight). It’s time to retire a program that was born during a pandemic, when we were quarantining. We are not quarantining any longer and the most likely things that are social distancing now may be the buttons on our jeans.



Very first QD poster from March, 2020. Artwork: Jeffrey Manson

The contributors to “Quarantine Dreams,” (QD) and there have been many, are not scrimping on the last episode. Jeffrey Manson has created all of the associated graphics, including the one used on the QD t-shirts that have been for sale for this past year on KWMR.org. Well, now is your last chance to snag one of those shirts to wear and remember fondly all that time in quarantine.



Early adopter on QD merch. Selfie: Amanda Eichstaedt



Final QD episode…. Artwork: Jeffrey Manson

Speaking of the store, if you need a t-shirt, hat, or sweatshirt we have some cool things, and KWMR staff member Alyssa Tanner is looking to learn what you would like to see in the store. We want your feedback. You can EMAIL Alyssa to share your ideas. No promises, but if there is a product that you would like to own that has “KWMR” on it, we might be able to make that happen!

If you missed Rain Perry’s “Cinderblock Bookshelves,” you can listen HERE for 14 days. KWMR has a brand new Classical Programmer, Lyal Michel will be alternating on Thursdays from 2-4 PM with John Levy for “Classical Wednesday.” Lyal’s particular classical flavor is called “Magical Harmonies.” He did his first show with his lovely assistant Dorothy – who is in competition with Liberacha’s granddaughter for being one of the most adorable babies ever. Welcome Lyal! Lyal was one of the esteemed artists that produced the Brandon Cichowski coasters.

Lyal Michel’s artwork of Brandon. We miss Brandon, but only want him to return if he’s on vacation.

Things are really changing and if you feel like you can’t quite keep up with the times, you are not alone. Be kind to yourself and others, these are some interesting times. We’ve gone through a lot this past 15 months.

Supervisor Dennis Rodoni’s last weekly “Epicenter” is this Wednesday. He will return to the airwaves August 4th, and then every first Wednesday of each month with updates. Laine Hendricks, Marin County Public Information Officer is not alternating with Brent Ainsworth, also with the County on Mondays for “Epicenter.” A reminder to readers that all “Epicenter” programs are archived on the kwmr.org website. We also send out a digest of each week’s programs (Monday – Thursday). If you would like to receive it, email HERE.

Thank you for reading our newsletter!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director