TUE | April 13

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Feed the People 868 Bolinas Mutual Aid.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.

WED | April 14

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Raemona Little Taylor and Simon Woodard from Marin County Free Library, Indivisible West Marin, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM "Epicenter" District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The French composers of the Classical era like Louis Emmanuel JADIN, Chevalier de SAINT GEORGES, Ignaz PLEYEL and more…

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | April 15

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Local garden tips, riveting guests – hosted by Susan Hayes and Lyons Filmer.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter” Updates from Point Reyes National Seashore.

12 PM “Enthusiasms” CNN’s Clarissa Ward will discuss her memoir, On All Fronts–The Education of a Journalist. Hosted by Chris Desser.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Frequently hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Laure Reichek shares her book Autrefois to Today , about life experience growing up in France published in 2020. Hosted by Vickisa.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from Point Reyes National Seashore.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Tribute to Merle Haggard.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen with the Country Music YOU crave. FRI | April 16

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Food Activism is the subject this week with Anthony Myint of ZeroFood Print and Caleb Zingas of La Cocina.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Produced by Commonweal in Bolinas.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Works by Handel, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann, Beethoven & more. Hosted *live* by Janet Robbins.

4 PM “The French Touch” The Duos of the French Pop with Marc LAVOINE, Veronique SANSOM, Natasha St PIERRE, Pascal OBISPO and more.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Night Flight” Bill Steele returns to the airwaves, for reals!