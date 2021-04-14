📻 Upcoming Shows: April 13-21 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Feed the People 868 Bolinas Mutual Aid.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | April 14
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Raemona Little Taylor and Simon Woodard from Marin County Free Library, Indivisible West Marin, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
FEATURED IMAGE: 10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber.
10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The French composers of the Classical era like Louis Emmanuel JADIN, Chevalier de SAINT GEORGES, Ignaz PLEYEL and more…
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | April 15
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Local garden tips, riveting guests – hosted by Susan Hayes and Lyons Filmer.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:00 “Epicenter” Updates from Point Reyes National Seashore.
12 PM “Enthusiasms” CNN’s Clarissa Ward will discuss her memoir, On All Fronts–The Education of a Journalist. Hosted by Chris Desser.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Frequently hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Laure Reichek shares her book Autrefois to Today , about life experience growing up in France published in 2020. Hosted by Vickisa.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from Point Reyes National Seashore.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Tribute to Merle Haggard.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen with the Country Music YOU crave.
FRI | April 16
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Food Activism is the subject this week with Anthony Myint of ZeroFood Print and Caleb Zingas of La Cocina.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Produced by Commonweal in Bolinas.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Works by Handel, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann, Beethoven & more. Hosted *live* by Janet Robbins.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
7 PM “Night Flight” Bill Steele returns to the airwaves, for reals!
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New!
SAT | April 17
8 AM “Early Music Now” Start your day with classical.
9 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversations on natural history & the human impulse to garden.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Join Susanna Henderson on the lanai.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
7 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted live by Loretta Farley every other week.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal every other week.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeffry Wilkinson.
SUN | April 18
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s April 1965 in London and a new record company hits the charts with its first releases.
6 PM “Elbow Room” Produced by Paul Flowerman.
8 PM “Life on Earth” Hosted by DJ Tali.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded for radio.
MON | April 19
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Good news ONLY with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure team up with great info.
9 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
2 PM “Cruisin'” Loretta Farley sits in.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Produced by Wiley Laufman.
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Produced by Anthony Consani with Peter Martinelli.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
TUE | April 20
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and updates.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “To Hell and Bach repeat” Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | April 21
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interview, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.