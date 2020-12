TUE  |  December 1

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†¬†Jim Fazackerley hosts Anne Faught talks about creativity during the pandemic.

6:30 PM “In The Wind”¬†Hosted by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM “Rock N Roll Roundup”¬†Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!

10¬†PM “After Dark”¬†¬†Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.

Midnight¬†12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” ¬†Jim Fazackerley hosts Anne Faught talks about creativity during the pandemic.¬†Hosted by Doug Adamz.Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!¬†Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo. WED¬† |¬† December 2

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, Ramblin Jack Elliott, interview with actor Ginny Berson about her book ,¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†San Francisco¬†Davies Hall¬†including the inaugural 1984 organ concert, Michael¬†TILSON THOMAS, The Youth Symphony orchestra and pieces by¬†Benjamin BRITTEN,¬†Gautier CAPU√áON, Mason BATES, Yuja WANG¬†and more.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors”¬†It’s all fun and games, until someone takes an eye out.



THU  | December 3

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Diana Rowan discusses “The Bright Way: Five Steps to Freeing the Creative Within”.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reads.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reading.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Dr. Mark Schillinger, founder of the non-profit, Young Men‚Äôs Ultimate Weekend, a modern-day rite of passage wilderness adventure camp.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” FRI¬† |¬† December 4

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages”¬†“L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.‚ÄĚ

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†The FRENCH CONNECTION will continue to share with you Jacques LOUSSIER (1934 ‚Äď 2019).

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†Songs about the rain and water in general¬†by¬†ZAZ, Alain SOUCHON, Michel LEGRAND, Julio IGLESIAS, Jean GABIN¬†and more.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.