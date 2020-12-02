📻 Upcoming Shows: 12/1-12/9
5 PM “Epicenter” Jim Fazackerley hosts Anne Faught talks about creativity during the pandemic.
6:30 PM “In The Wind” Hosted by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM “Rock N Roll Roundup” Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!
10 PM “After Dark” Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | December 2
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Ramblin Jack Elliott, interview with actor Ginny Berson about her book , Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” San Francisco Davies Hall including the inaugural 1984 organ concert, Michael TILSON THOMAS, The Youth Symphony orchestra and pieces by Benjamin BRITTEN, Gautier CAPUÇON, Mason BATES, Yuja WANG and more.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” It’s all fun and games, until someone takes an eye out.
THU | December 3
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Diana Rowan discusses “The Bright Way: Five Steps to Freeing the Creative Within”.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reads.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.
5 PM “Epicenter” Dr. Mark Schillinger, founder of the non-profit, Young Men’s Ultimate Weekend, a modern-day rite of passage wilderness adventure camp.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”
FRI | December 4
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”
2 PM “Classical Friday” The FRENCH CONNECTION will continue to share with you Jacques LOUSSIER (1934 – 2019).
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
SAT | December 5
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Join Susanna on the lanai and soak up some tunes.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Celtic tunes from the high desert.
SUN | December 6
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy continues to grow new shows at home!
4 PM “Midnight in Luxemourg” It’s January 1965 in London with new 45’s from The Animals, The Zombies and Mrs. Mills!
6 PM “Elbow Room” Produced by Paul Flowerman.
8 PM “Mind Reader” Tunes with Jessica.
MON | December 7
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus hosts, and Loretta Farley joins with Nature Notebook.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” A new book! “Enough for All: Foods of My Dry Creek Pomo & Bodega Miwuk People” by Kathleen Rose Smith.
11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Check it out. Always good, different hosts.
10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
TUE | December 8
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” All four quarters created for you in the dome in Bolinas.
10 AM “Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin. Stories, reviews, and music.
11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Doug Adamz hosts.
8;30 PM “Rock n Roll Round Up” With host Dr. Decibel.
10 PM “After Dark” With host Dr. Decibel.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | December 9
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, interview with Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Daniel BAREMBOIN conductor
5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Jeff Manson and his eclectic blend of folk and alt/folk, new and old.