TUE | December 1

5 PM “Epicenter” Jim Fazackerley hosts Anne Faught talks about creativity during the pandemic.

6:30 PM “In The Wind” Hosted by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM “Rock N Roll Roundup” Dr. dB has the Rock N Roll prescription! Emerging bands, new releases and songs too hot for commercial radio!

10 PM “After Dark” Dr Decibel’s freeform eclectic mix that is not Professor Kozmo.

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Ramblin Jack Elliott, interview with actor Ginny Berson about her book , Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” San Francisco Davies Hall including the inaugural 1984 organ concert, Michael TILSON THOMAS, The Youth Symphony orchestra and pieces by Benjamin BRITTEN, Gautier CAPUÇON, Mason BATES, Yuja WANG and more.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” It’s all fun and games, until someone takes an eye out.



THU | December 3

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Diana Rowan discusses “The Bright Way: Five Steps to Freeing the Creative Within”.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reads.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.

5 PM “Epicenter” Dr. Mark Schillinger, founder of the non-profit, Young Men’s Ultimate Weekend, a modern-day rite of passage wilderness adventure camp.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” FRI | December 4

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

10 AM “Turning Pages” “L.P. Hartley’s “The Go-Between”, a spellbinding story about the past & the future, & the mysteries of the human heart.”

2 PM “Classical Friday” The FRENCH CONNECTION will continue to share with you Jacques LOUSSIER (1934 – 2019).

4 PM “The French Touch” Songs about the rain and water in general by ZAZ, Alain SOUCHON, Michel LEGRAND, Julio IGLESIAS, Jean GABIN and more.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.