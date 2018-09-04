Litter Bugs Me, Saddle Up & Ralph Nader
Our program highlights for the next week, starting on TUE | Sep 4
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel has got your healing prescription from the1970’s musical medicine cabinet!
WED | Sep 5
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Does litter bug you? Let’s clean up West Marin!
9 AM ” Off Leash” Saddle up! And get ready to tip your hat as Loretta Murphy gallops into the studio Hi Ho!
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” An American Road Trip: Dust bowl refugees head west.
THU | Sep 6
10 AM “Radio Bookmobile” Monthly book reviews with local editors!
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Honky Tonk for Rebels, Romantics & Outlaws.
FRI | Sep 7
10 AM “Turning Pages; Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “A Son at the Front” by Edith Wharton, love, loss, drama in WWI Paris.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Ralph Nader – Democracy Matters (part I)
4 PM “The French Touch” Current French pop songs – Requests at emmanuelgps@gmail.com.
SAT | Sep 8
7 AM “Early Music Now” New program!
11 AM “Off Center Sports” From Wife Carrying to Pickle ball and everything in between.
8 PM “Jazz Groove” Get your groove on with Marc!
SUN | Sep 9
9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Janet Robbins hosts three hours of sublime sacred music.
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s September 1963 in London and the Dave Clark 5 (finally) hit the charts!
8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Patrick Douglas.
MON | Sep 10
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Darren Malvin of American Solar will discuss microgrids he has worked on in West Marin.
8 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” When the tubes warm up, the tunes flow! Oldies but greaties.
TUE | Sep 11
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” The country music you crave!
WED | Sep 12
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” California: The California Dream manifests in music from the 1930’s
THU | Sep 13
9 AM “Art Scenes” Peter Sellars on “Dr. Atomic” at the Santa Fe Opera!