Dopesick, Hair and Gospel
Our program highlights for the next week, starting on TUE | Aug 28
TUE | Aug 28
11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Young Stewards of the Land Program begins at Bolinas-Stinson school now. Listen in.
10 PM “After Dark” Stop yer grinnin’ and drop yer linen for Dr. Decibel’s 1970’s Country AND Western Salute!
11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Young Stewards of the Land Program begins at Bolinas-Stinson school now. Listen in.
10 PM “After Dark” Stop yer grinnin’ and drop yer linen for Dr. Decibel’s 1970’s Country AND Western Salute!
WED | Aug 29
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” So much happening on September 8. Tune in to learn!
10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Beth Macy, author: Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Trauma: Tipos y Tratamientos Tradicionales / Trauma: Types and Traditional Treatments.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” We Remember John Bunyan through music by Vaughan Williams.
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” So much happening on September 8. Tune in to learn!
10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Beth Macy, author: Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Trauma: Tipos y Tratamientos Tradicionales / Trauma: Types and Traditional Treatments.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” We Remember John Bunyan through music by Vaughan Williams.
THU | Aug 30
9 AM “Art Scenes” Meredith Griffin, co-founder of Marin Arts and Culture online
9:30 AM “Right Now” Bishlam Bullock discusses his experience in the hair industry.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Featured works include Enescu’s Piano Sonata No. 3 and Grofe’s Hollywood Suite.
9 AM “Art Scenes” Meredith Griffin, co-founder of Marin Arts and Culture online
9:30 AM “Right Now” Bishlam Bullock discusses his experience in the hair industry.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Featured works include Enescu’s Piano Sonata No. 3 and Grofe’s Hollywood Suite.
FRI | Aug 31
10 AM “Turning Pages: Readers Delight” Continuing Edith Wharton’s “A Son at the Front”, a WWI tale of family, loss, patriotism.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” “Stopping Fascism.”
4 PM “The French Touch.” Juste pour notre plaisir, chansons françaises recentes, que du bonheur!
9 PM “No Bad Vibes” Dig the mix with DJ Barbarella.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Readers Delight” Continuing Edith Wharton’s “A Son at the Front”, a WWI tale of family, loss, patriotism.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” “Stopping Fascism.”
4 PM “The French Touch.” Juste pour notre plaisir, chansons françaises recentes, que du bonheur!
9 PM “No Bad Vibes” Dig the mix with DJ Barbarella.
SAT | Sep 1
8 AM “Early Music Now” NEW PROGRAM. Check it out and tell us what you think!
11 AM “Vida with Saga” Saga returns after a sabbatical.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Enjoy some relaxing time on the lanai with Susanna.
8 AM “Early Music Now” NEW PROGRAM. Check it out and tell us what you think!
11 AM “Vida with Saga” Saga returns after a sabbatical.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Enjoy some relaxing time on the lanai with Susanna.
SUN | Sep 2
9 AM “Sunday Celebration of Gospel” Marc Matheson brings gospel to the airwaves the first Sunday of the month.
4 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Special 4 hour show beginning at 4 pm. Songs about trains and roads.
9 AM “Sunday Celebration of Gospel” Marc Matheson brings gospel to the airwaves the first Sunday of the month.
4 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Special 4 hour show beginning at 4 pm. Songs about trains and roads.
MON | Sep 3
8 AM “Cuppa Jo” Get the good news with Dr. Joe while enjoying a cuppa.
8:30 AM “Heart of the Valley” Learn what’s shaking in the San Geronimo Valley with Will!
2 PM “Cruisin” Rick spins the tunes, you do the listening.
8 AM “Cuppa Jo” Get the good news with Dr. Joe while enjoying a cuppa.
8:30 AM “Heart of the Valley” Learn what’s shaking in the San Geronimo Valley with Will!
2 PM “Cruisin” Rick spins the tunes, you do the listening.
TUE | Sep 4
8 AM “Rise and Shine” then “Airwaves” Start your morning off right with this great combo of shows.
2 PM “Specials” Tejano Conjunto Festival: bilingual concerts recorded live at 37th annual, in San Antonio.
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel has got your healing prescription from the1970’s musical medicine cabinet!
8 AM “Rise and Shine” then “Airwaves” Start your morning off right with this great combo of shows.
2 PM “Specials” Tejano Conjunto Festival: bilingual concerts recorded live at 37th annual, in San Antonio.
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel has got your healing prescription from the1970’s musical medicine cabinet!
WED | Sep 5
10 AM “Magic Lantern” Murray Suid talks to Sally about “Mobile Moviemaking.”
12 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” & “Climate One” Trio of public affairs shows to fill your mid-day.
10 AM “Magic Lantern” Murray Suid talks to Sally about “Mobile Moviemaking.”
12 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” & “Climate One” Trio of public affairs shows to fill your mid-day.