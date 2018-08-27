Our program highlights for the next week, starting on TUE | Aug 28

TUE | Aug 28

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Young Stewards of the Land Program begins at Bolinas-Stinson school now. Listen in.

10 PM “After Dark” Stop yer grinnin’ and drop yer linen for Dr. Decibel’s 1970’s Country AND Western Salute!

WED | Aug 29

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” So much happening on September 8. Tune in to learn!

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Beth Macy, author: Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Trauma: Tipos y Tratamientos Tradicionales / Trauma: Types and Traditional Treatments.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” We Remember John Bunyan through music by Vaughan Williams.

THU | Aug 30

9 AM “Art Scenes” Meredith Griffin, co-founder of Marin Arts and Culture online

9:30 AM “Right Now” Bishlam Bullock discusses his experience in the hair industry.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Featured works include Enescu’s Piano Sonata No. 3 and Grofe’s Hollywood Suite.

FRI | Aug 31

10 AM “Turning Pages: Readers Delight” Continuing Edith Wharton’s “A Son at the Front”, a WWI tale of family, loss, patriotism.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” “Stopping Fascism.”

4 PM “The French Touch.” Juste pour notre plaisir, chansons françaises recentes, que du bonheur!

9 PM “No Bad Vibes” Dig the mix with DJ Barbarella.

SAT | Sep 1

8 AM “Early Music Now” NEW PROGRAM . Check it out and tell us what you think!

11 AM “Vida with Saga” Saga returns after a sabbatical.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Enjoy some relaxing time on the lanai with Susanna.

SUN | Sep 2

9 AM “Sunday Celebration of Gospel” Marc Matheson brings gospel to the airwaves the first Sunday of the month.

4 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Special 4 hour show beginning at 4 pm. Songs about trains and roads.

MON | Sep 3

8 AM “Cuppa Jo” Get the good news with Dr. Joe while enjoying a cuppa.

8:30 AM “Heart of the Valley” Learn what’s shaking in the San Geronimo Valley with Will!

2 PM “Cruisin” Rick spins the tunes, you do the listening.

TUE | Sep 4

8 AM “Rise and Shine” then “Airwaves” Start your morning off right with this great combo of shows.

2 PM “Specials” Tejano Conjunto Festival: bilingual concerts recorded live at 37th annual, in San Antonio.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel has got your healing prescription from the1970’s musical medicine cabinet!

WED | Sep 5

10 AM “Magic Lantern” Murray Suid talks to Sally about “Mobile Moviemaking.”

12 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” & “Climate One” Trio of public affairs shows to fill your mid-day.