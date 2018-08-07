Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

“Swimming Upstream” Swimmin’ with Amanda and Friends. Learn how to live with lions!“Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Nutrición de 0 a 100 / Nutrition 0-100“Classical Wednesday” An American Road Trip: including a stop at the Big Rock Candy Mountain.

THU | Aug 9

10 AM “Turning Pages: Radio Bookmobile” This month’s Radio Bookmobile airs live!

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Special French Connection with Emmanuel: The Paris’ Notre Dame Choir: J.S. Bach Mass in b

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Study up on your honky tonk before the big Block Party on Sunday!

FRI | Aug 10

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Edith Wharton’s “A Son at the Front”, a WWI story of family, loyalty, patriotism

11 AM “Reveal” Trapped: Abuse and Neglect in Private Care

Noon “Alternative Radio” Captain Ahab and the U.S. Empire

2 PM “Classical Friday at the Concert Hall” Works by Bach, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Mozart!

4 PM “The French Touch” The ’75 Top French songs including Le Sud, L’Été Indien, Le France [written for DeGaulle] 5 PM “Happy Hour” Delicious music and super luscious drinks – in moderation of course

SAT | Aug 11

4 PM “Circulo Musical” A show with “Mariposa Traicionera” as the intro song is bound to be good

SUN | Aug 12

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Erin Victoria

MON | Aug 13

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Local musician Tim Weed will discuss West Marin Choir at 9:30 am

TUE | Aug 14

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Bolinas and beyond, with Mary and Amber!

WED | Aug 15

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Comienza el Año Escolar con Salud y Bienestar / Back to School Healthy and Well

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The City: Symphonic visits to San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas