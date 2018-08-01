Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

THU | Aug 2

9 AM “Arts Scenes” Drs. Raymond & Nancy Lutz discuss their Patronage with the Santa Fe Opera

9:30 AM “Right Now” What is a healthy relationship? What is not?

FRI | Aug 3

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Edith Wharton’s “A Son at the Front”, an intimate story of WWI from behind the lines

Noon “Alternative Radio” Michael Parenti on Democracy

1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” What are the qualities of NONVIOLENT leadership? Find out on this week’s show

4 PM “The French Touch” The 1970 French top songs, including Michel Delpech, Joe Dassin & Barbara

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Grey Shepard covers for Neil, playing blues songs about different kind of blues

SAT | Aug 4

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music at the crack of day

9 AM “Special” Native Seed Pod Episode 2: Dr. Larry Little Bear “The Re-emergence of the Buffalo”

SUN | Aug 5

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Jason Greenwald

MON | Aug 6

11 AM “Ocean Currents” Dr. Craig Downs on sunscreen’s harmful effects, Dr. Karina Nielsen on Beaches 101

5 PM “Epicenter” West Marin’s Lieutenant Jim Hickey talks upcoming community event “National Night Out”

TUE | Aug 7

5:30 PM “As It Happens” News and puns from the North

WED | Aug 8

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Nutrición de 0 a 100 / Nutrition 0-100

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” An American Road Trip: including a stop at the Big Rock Candy Mountain