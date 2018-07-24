Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | Jul 25

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” History talks with Dewey Livingston. It’s snake season! Plus Fish Tales at 9:30.

10 AM SPECIAL Chrystos, Native American lesbian poet & activist; producers Mary Salome & Emily Charles.

4 PM SPECIAL Bill Banfield’s Griot Songs.

THU | Jul 26

11 AM “Let’s Talk” KWMR’s call-in show is all about…positivity!

10 PM “Under The Needle” It’s Neko Case and her all-star band beaming a set to us from KEXP.

5 PM “Epicenter” The Point Reyes Light is ending their weekly Thursday recap of the paper. Farewell.

FRI | Jul 27

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Jeremy Scahill – Journalism: Truth or Propaganda.

4 PM “The French Touch” More requests from Bastille Day: Obispo, Dutronc, Jenifer, Johnny, Julien Clerc & more…

SAT | Jul 28

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Oldies, goldies, goodies and greats.

SUN | Jul 29

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Jo D’Anna.

MON | Jul 30

4:30 PM “Youth DJ Project” Brian Delahunty is all grown up and back on KWMR with his top-notch show “The Wave.”

TUE | Jul 31

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. dB plays everything from the awesome 70’s. Smash hits, deep tracks, rare gems.

WED | Aug 1

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Spanish language show discussing Medios Sociales y de Comunicación con Conciencia y Moderación / Mass Media and Social Media.