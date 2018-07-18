Holistic Motherhood, Indian Creek Chronicles, and Music for Pilgrimage
Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:
WED | Jul 18
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Musical postcards from around the World, 1920-1940.
THU | Jul 19
9:30 AM “Right Now” Sofia Salazar, co-founder of “Birth Baby Body,” talks modern, holistic motherhood.
FRI | Jul 20
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Abby Martin – Corporate Media & U.S. Empire.
4 PM “The French Touch” 100% requests from the crowd at San Francisco Bastille day, que du bonheur!
SAT | Jul 21
6 PM “Celtic Universe” Tunes for admiring the mid-summer hills.
SUN | Jul 22
9 AM “Sunday Celebration” A lot of Alleluias and Glorias with a French Connection this Sunday morning.
8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by the duo Amelie and Baeilou.
MON | Jul 23
10 AM “Turning Pages” Our new reading: “Indian Creek Chronicles”, a memoir by Montana writer Pete Fromm.
5 PM “Epicenter” Stephanie Haffner & Catherine Vega from Legal Aid of Marin – assisting the poor in Marin.
TUE | Jul 24
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. dB plays everything from the awesome 70’s! Smash hits as well as deep tracks rare gems.
WED | Jul 25
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Spanish language show discussing Crecimiento Post-Traumático / Post-Traumatic Growth.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Medieval music from the Santiago de Compostella pilgrimage route.