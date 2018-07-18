Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | Jul 18

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Musical postcards from around the World, 1920-1940.

THU | Jul 19

9:30 AM “Right Now” Sofia Salazar, co-founder of “Birth Baby Body,” talks modern, holistic motherhood.

FRI | Jul 20

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Abby Martin – Corporate Media & U.S. Empire.

4 PM “The French Touch” 100% requests from the crowd at San Francisco Bastille day, que du bonheur!

SAT | Jul 21

6 PM “Celtic Universe” Tunes for admiring the mid-summer hills.

SUN | Jul 22

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” A lot of Alleluias and Glorias with a French Connection this Sunday morning.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by the duo Amelie and Baeilou.

MON | Jul 23

10 AM “Turning Pages” Our new reading: “Indian Creek Chronicles”, a memoir by Montana writer Pete Fromm.

5 PM “Epicenter” Stephanie Haffner & Catherine Vega from Legal Aid of Marin – assisting the poor in Marin.

TUE | Jul 24

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. dB plays everything from the awesome 70’s! Smash hits as well as deep tracks rare gems.

WED | Jul 25



11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Spanish language show discussing Crecimiento Post-Traumático / Post-Traumatic Growth.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Medieval music from the Santiago de Compostella pilgrimage route.