The first half of this year has FLOWN by! I’m reflecting on the many opportunities to come together that there are in our vibrant community. Summer is HERE! Pause, enjoy the beautiful weather, breathe deeply, and have a great day!

This past Saturday, I had the pleasure of attending the 15th Michel McQuilkin’s Family Music Hour at the San Geronimo Valley Community Center. Say what you will about whatever you will say it about, but this is about the best community events I have experienced. And believe you me, I hold community events in high esteem. I love a parade. This event is so sweet. The music is excellent, the talent is completely off the rails, and the performers love it as much as the audience does! A win, win, win, win! Well done folks! These usually happen in the early summer, and again around the holidays. I recommend it.

The Point Reyes Farmers Market also kicked off this past weekend. Some new vendors, and old favorites, also the chef’s booth, with special guest Michael Pollan! KWMR will have a presence at some of the markets, so be sure to stop by and chat with our volunteers. We love to hear from our listeners! We are grateful in our communities for the ability to source locally grown, baked, and produced goods!

Summer camps abound! Be on the lookout for the Inverness Yacht Club sailing club out on Tomales Bay, as well as the many groups that come through Clem Miller as part of the Point Reyes National Seashore Associations summer long camp program – those lucky campers get to be fueled by the delicious creations of KWMR’s own David Cook – host of Fish Tales every Wednesday at 9:30am. And the Dance Palace summer camp program is directed by Vickisa, another on-air personality on KWMR. You may see these kids in town, it’s a dynamic group – always learning.

As you plan for the next few weeks, don’t forget about Night of Nights! KWMR’s own Transmitter Engineer, Richard Dillman and his radio cohorts host this wonderful event every year on July 12th. We just learned that KWMR host Emmanuel (The French Touch, Classical Friday) will be emceeing at the San Francisco Bastille Day event! Way to go Emmanuel.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director

p.s. Not to belabor a point, but….in lieu of the earlier than ever North Bay wildland fires. KWMR suggests that you get your emergency plan in order. Stat.

Top Photo: KWMR programmer (now off to Berklee College of Music) Josh Witt, sings “Do I Do” at the Family Music Hour. Credit: from FB @kitstheboss