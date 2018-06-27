Border Reporting, Gospel Singing, and The State of Seabirds
Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:
TUE | Jun 26
5 PM “Epicenter” Claire Schoen, producer of “Smackdown: City Hall vs Big Oil” covering Chevron v Richmond.
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel has a prescription of smash hits, forgotten classics and rare gems of the 70’s.
WED | Jun 27
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Sheriff James Hickey sits in, plus history with Dewey Livingston.
9 AM “Off Leash” Scott Jennings, Avian Ecologist at Audubon Canyon Ranch talks about Egrets and Herons.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” New film Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf plus Chronicle film critic, Carlos Valladares.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Victory at Dettingen: Handel’s Te Deum and the model by Urio.
THU | Jun 28
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” A certifiable treasure trove of vinyl rarities.
FRI | Jun 29
11 AM “Reveal” Ripped Apart: Families Separated at the Border.
4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel shares loads of newly released songs brought back from France.
SAT | Jun 30
2 PM “The Scoring Stage” is taken over by Sally Phillips, ready with film scores galore.
SUN | Jul 1
9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Host Marc Matheson welcomes Oakland vocalist Miko Marks to “the gospel show” this month.
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s July 1963 in London and the Liverpool Mersey Beat sound is in full swing!
MON | Jul 2
11 AM “Ocean Currents” Does the nose know? Seabirds and ocean plastic with Matt Savoca, Marine Ecologist.
TUE | Jul 3
10 PM “After Dark” It’s Dr. Decibel’s spectacular 4th of July Independence extravaganza!
WED | Jul 4
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Finally: A solid hour-and-a-half of real rock-n-roll.