Tip This Show Donate
Listen
Back to live
 
Program Highlights 

Border Reporting, Gospel Singing, and The State of Seabirds

KWMRadmin

Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

 TUE  |  Jun 26

5 PM “Epicenter” Claire Schoen, producer of “Smackdown: City Hall vs Big Oil” covering Chevron v Richmond.
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel has a prescription of smash hits, forgotten classics and rare gems of the 70’s.

WED  |  Jun 27

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Sheriff James Hickey sits in, plus history with Dewey Livingston.
9 AM “Off Leash” Scott Jennings, Avian Ecologist at Audubon Canyon Ranch talks about Egrets and Herons.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” New film Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf plus Chronicle film critic, Carlos Valladares.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Victory at Dettingen: Handel’s Te Deum and the model by Urio.

THU  |  Jun 28

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” A certifiable treasure trove of vinyl rarities.

FRI  |  Jun 29

11 AM “Reveal” Ripped Apart: Families Separated at the Border.
4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel shares loads of newly released songs brought back from France.

SAT  |  Jun 30

2 PM “The Scoring Stage” is taken over by Sally Phillips, ready with film scores galore.

SUN  |  Jul 1

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Host Marc Matheson welcomes Oakland vocalist Miko Marks to “the gospel show” this month.
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s July 1963 in London and the Liverpool Mersey Beat sound is in full swing!

MON  |  Jul 2

11 AM “Ocean Currents” Does the nose know? Seabirds and ocean plastic with Matt Savoca, Marine Ecologist.

TUE  |  Jul 3

10 PM “After Dark” It’s Dr. Decibel’s spectacular 4th of July Independence extravaganza!

WED  |  Jul 4

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Finally: A solid hour-and-a-half of real rock-n-roll.