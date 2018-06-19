Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | Jun 20

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Family Music Hour “in the house!” Get ready to sing. Trash to Treasure and Fish Tales, too.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Handel’s setting of Milton’s “L’Allegro ed Il Penseroso.”

5 PM “Epicenter” Ocean lifeguard April Denny joins Jim Fazackerley discussing surf/beach safety this summer.

THU | Jun 21

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Guests: Tenaya Guitar Duo playing works of Granados, Marella, Grieg, and Albeniz.

FRI | Jun 22

11 AM “Reveal” Losing Ground. The status of farmland owned by African American families.

2 PM “Classical Friday: The French Connection” Classical goes French with host Emmanuel.

4 PM “The French Touch” Celebrating the Quebec Holiday (June 21) with songs from Quebec.

SAT | Jun 23

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” High-class jazz for your weekend groove.

SUN | Jun 24

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Jeff Beck’s 74th Birthday! The rule breaking session player, sideman and band leader.

MON | Jun 25

2 PM “Cruisin'” Rick Clark doesn’t lug 5 suitcases of CDs into the studio for nothin’!

TUE | Jun 26

10 PM “After Dark” If you can tap your toe, shake your bootie or bang your head it must be After Dark.

WED | Jun 27

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Victory at Dettingen: Handel’s Te Deum and the model by Urio.