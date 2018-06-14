Congressman Huffman, The Feather Thief, and U.S. Girls
Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:
WED | Jun 13
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Summer Reading, NPS updates, and… beavers!
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Old Tears Renewed: Halcyon Times in Caroline England.
THU | Jun 14
10 PM “Under The Needle” Live set from politico-glam group, U.S. Girls.
FRI | Jun 15
1 PM SPECIAL “The Moth” Father’s Day Show.
SAT | Jun 16
7 AM “Morning Glory” classical music at daybreak.
SUN | Jun 17
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s June 1963 in London and (among others) The Rolling Stones release their first record!
MON | Jun 18
10 AM “Turning Pages: At Nature’s Pace” Our signature program that reads great books on the air.
5 PM “Epicenter” CA Congressman Huffman talks politics.
TUE | Jun 19
10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” A talk with St. Columba’s Vicar, regarding his new book.
WED | Jun 20
10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson.