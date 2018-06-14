Tip This Show Donate
Program Highlights 

Congressman Huffman, The Feather Thief, and U.S. Girls

Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

 WED  |  Jun 13

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Summer Reading, NPS updates, and… beavers!
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Old Tears Renewed: Halcyon Times in Caroline England.

THU  |  Jun 14

10 PM “Under The Needle” Live set from politico-glam group, U.S. Girls.

FRI  |  Jun 15

1 PM SPECIAL “The Moth” Father’s Day Show.

SAT  |  Jun 16

7 AM “Morning Glory” classical music at daybreak.

SUN  |  Jun 17

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s June 1963 in London and (among others) The Rolling Stones release their first record!

MON  |  Jun 18

10 AM “Turning Pages: At Nature’s Pace” Our signature program that reads great books on the air.
5 PM “Epicenter” CA Congressman Huffman talks politics.

TUE  |  Jun 19

10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” A talk with St. Columba’s Vicar, regarding his new book.

WED  |  Jun 20

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson.