OG Siri, Nonviolent Hope, and Winona LaDuke
Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:
WED | Jun 6
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library events. Art inspired by musicians. Trash to Treasure and then Fish Tales!
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Eroica in context.
THU | Jun 7
9:30 AM “Right Now” Susan Bennett, the original voice of iPhone’s “Siri,” talks about her voiceover career.
10 AM “Radio Bookmobile” Lively lit crit.
FRI | Jun 8
1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” Tired of Fake News? Tune into our segment of Nonviolence News for a healthy dose of hope.
SAT | Jun 9
7 AM “Morning Glory” Top of the morning with classical music.
9 AM SPECIAL For the Wild: Winona LaDuke.
SUN | Jun 10
9 AM “Sunday Celebration” The bells are ringing on Sunday Celebration.
MON | Jun 11
11:30 AM “The Bioneers” Changing the perspective on humans and nature.
8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point” New tracks and good vibes with Steve S.
TUE | Jun 12
5 PM “Epicenter” Make way for the Point Reyes Farmer’s Market summer season!
WED | Jun 13
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Old Tears Renewed: Halcyon Times in Caroline England.