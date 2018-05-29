Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | May 30

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Last Wednesday means History with Dewey Livingston. Off Leash – world agility!

10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Film and rescue of Asian elephants, plus discussion of Screwball writer/director, Preston Sturges.

5 PM “Epicenter” Hosting Lori Frugoli, candidate for Marin District Attorney.

THU | May 31

10 AM “Turning Pages” SPECIAL Bill Press talks with Mark Dowie about Press’s memoir From the Left.

1 PM SPECIAL “Palliative Care: The Search for Comfort and Healing in the Face of Death”, by JoAnn Mar.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield & Beyond” Maurice Tani visits the Edge of the Western World on Bakersfield and Beyond!

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Vickisa hosts Bonnie Guttman, ED of the Dance Palace, and Tim Graveson, Inverness Artist.

FRI | Jun 1

4 PM “The French Touch” Host Rob Richards steps in with vintage French tracks.

SAT | Jun 2

2 PM “The Scoring Stage” Film soundtracks and TV tunes.

SUN | Jun 3

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Dreams for the future flare to life… Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov.

MON | Jun 4

11 AM “Ocean Currents” Slowfish Conference highlights and CA Coastal Trail through hikers share their trip.

5 PM “Epicenter” Santa Rosa’s Lisa Sousa talks personal and community impacts of the North Bay fires.

7 PM “Release Me” Tim Bluhm of the Mother Hips on to discuss current projects and the new album, Chorus.

TUE | Jun 5

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Great new show. Git ready to git rowdy!

WED | Jun 6

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Eroica in context.