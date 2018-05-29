Bill Press Memoir, Slowfish Conference, and Tim Bluhm
Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:
WED | May 30
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Last Wednesday means History with Dewey Livingston. Off Leash – world agility!
10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Film and rescue of Asian elephants, plus discussion of Screwball writer/director, Preston Sturges.
5 PM “Epicenter” Hosting Lori Frugoli, candidate for Marin District Attorney.
THU | May 31
10 AM “Turning Pages” SPECIAL Bill Press talks with Mark Dowie about Press’s memoir From the Left.
1 PM SPECIAL “Palliative Care: The Search for Comfort and Healing in the Face of Death”, by JoAnn Mar.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield & Beyond” Maurice Tani visits the Edge of the Western World on Bakersfield and Beyond!
4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Vickisa hosts Bonnie Guttman, ED of the Dance Palace, and Tim Graveson, Inverness Artist.
FRI | Jun 1
4 PM “The French Touch” Host Rob Richards steps in with vintage French tracks.
SAT | Jun 2
2 PM “The Scoring Stage” Film soundtracks and TV tunes.
SUN | Jun 3
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Dreams for the future flare to life… Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov.
MON | Jun 4
11 AM “Ocean Currents” Slowfish Conference highlights and CA Coastal Trail through hikers share their trip.
5 PM “Epicenter” Santa Rosa’s Lisa Sousa talks personal and community impacts of the North Bay fires.
7 PM “Release Me” Tim Bluhm of the Mother Hips on to discuss current projects and the new album, Chorus.
TUE | Jun 5
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Great new show. Git ready to git rowdy!
WED | Jun 6
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Eroica in context.