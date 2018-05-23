How can we assist?
KWMR is often seeking volunteers – (and getting them – thank you!) we are also pretty much always raising funds to support what we do. KWMR has a lot to offer you, as listeners, organizations, and businesses. And we want to help!
Here are some things for you! (stuff in “blue” is a live link)
- To the Point: It’s a “letter to the editor,” on-air. You have 90 seconds — about 250 words — to express your considered and sincere thoughts on local to global topics. Learn how you can do this!
- Submit a Public Service Announcement! They are free for non-profits. How to submit a PSA.
- Promote your business! Underwriting is an affordable way to promote what you do for the community!
- Are you doing something super cool and interesting? Let us know and let’s discuss doing an interview on KWMR.
- Doing an event? Why not ask KWMR to media sponsor!
- Learn how to be a program host on KWMR! Bring your skills to the airwaves. For folks of all ages!
- Tune in to the archives and chill out to your favorite show!
- Listen live to KWMR on the internet, if you are out of the FM listening area.
- Are you looking for a speaker to talk to your organization? Invite someone from KWMR to come and present!
Please don’t be shy if you think that KWMR could add value to what you are doing in any way. Reach out and let us know. You can always email me amanda@kwmr.orgto discuss.
Thank you, as always for listening, reading and caring!
Amanda Eichstaedt
KWMR Executive Director and Station Manager
p.s. Have a wonderful Memorial Day weekend!
p.p.s If you pledged for a premium, we have your premium at KWMR. Come and get it! Got questions? Ask by emailing HERE.