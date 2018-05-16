Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | May 16

8:30 AM ” Swimming Upstream” Julie Atwood talks up the 2018 Home and Ranch Summit: The HALTER Project.

9 AM “Off Leash” Ticks w/ Dr. Anne Kjemtrup, Center for Infectious Disease.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Travels of La Monica: A 16th Century French song migrates through Europe.

THU | May 17

11 AM “Let’s Talk” KWMR’s call-in show that talks about it all. Join the conversation at 415-663-8492.

FRI | May 18

11 AM “Reveal” Peabody-nominated documentary The View from Room 205.

SAT | May 19

11 AM “Off-Center Sports” Expect the unexpected… with Jaime and Steve S.

SUN | May 20

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, then singer-songwriters Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan.

MON | May 21

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Interview w/ Marcy Cravat, director the movie Dirt Rich showing in Marin May 21.

11:30 AM “Bioneers” Breaking the Male Code: The Tyranny of Masculinity.

TUE | May 22

10 AM SPECIAL Michael Ondaatje talks his new novel, with Lyons Filmer.

11 AM ” Questing: Where is the Path?” Rev. Carol Luther shares her love for mythology and story.

10 PM “After Dark” Nintendo, Live Aid and the PMRC: Dr. Decibel’s Radio Dial Time Machine stops in 1985!

WED | May 23

1 PM “Climate One” Real talk with policymakers and industry bigwigs about dealing with climate change.