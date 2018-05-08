Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | May 9

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Nature with Claire Peaslee; a deeper look at harassment.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Linda Pastan, poet and author of the new book: A Dog Runs Through It.

THU | May 10

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Peace activist/musician Ted Wright, and musicians-mantra teachers Deva Premal and Miten.

9:00 AM “Art Scenes” A special presentation of Mozart’s La Clemenza de Tito.

9:30 AM “Right Now” Valerie Whitacre, modern photography specialist and dealer at London’s Hamiltons Gallery.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Cycle of Rachmaninoff playing his own works finishes with Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

FRI | May 11

4 PM “The French Touch” Get your ye-ye boots on! French discs from 1963 with guest host Rob Richards.

SAT | May 12

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Hop aboard KWMR’s vintage doo-wop and oldies time machine.

SUN | May 13

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Anthony Arya.

MON | May 14

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Life, Death, and Cooking in Syria.

TUE | May 15

10 PM “After Dark” War, Watergate & Westworld! Dr Decibel’s Radio Dial Time Machine tunes in the year 1973.

WED | May 16

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Your favorite color of woe, every Wednesday night.