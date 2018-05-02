Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | May 2

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White, Bill Press, Off Leash and Fish Tales. Don’t miss it!

10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Sally Phillips interviews filmmaker John Korty and Carol Bidault, President of Women in Film.

THU | May 3

10 AM “Radio Bookmmobile” Lit crit with witty women.

FRI | May 4

4 PM “The French Touch” Marc Matheson goes French, subbing for Emmanuel.

SAT | May 5

6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Lyons hosts radio pal Sandy Miranda, hailing from KPFA and KALW.

SUN | May 6

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Patrick Kennel.

MON | May 7

11 AM “Ocean Currents” Heirs to our Oceans: youth led ocean conservation creating waves of change.

5 PM “Epicenter” How a police officer’s life was saved through a fortunate sequence of teamwork.

6:30 PM “Release Me” Marble Party – playing the KWMR 19th Birthday. Interview and tunes!

TUE | May 8

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel’s 80’s rewind! Smash hits, forgotten classics and rare gems from the 1980’s.

WED | May 9

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Linda Pastan, poet and author of the new book of poems, A Dog Runs Through It.