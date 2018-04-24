Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | Apr 25

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White, Dewey Livingston with local history. Trash to Treasure & Fish Tales!

THU | Apr 26

10 AM “Turning Pages: For Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reads to us about the natural world.

8:30 PM “Mind Waves” Groovin’ weirdly with Danny and Leah.

FRI | Apr 27

1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” Rivera Sun will read from The Roots of Resistance, in addition to our nonviolence news.

2 PM “Classical Friday: The French Connection” French touring classical performers like J.P. Rampal & M. André on The French Connection.

4 PM “The French Touch” Nana Mouskouri: still touring at age 83 and in San Francisco this Friday.

SAT | Apr 28

7 AM “Morning Glory” Spring classical cuts with Anneke van der Veen.

SUN | Apr 29

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by the duo Amalgamation.

MON | Apr 30

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Foodie interviews and recipes from around the world.

TUE | May 1

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel’s 70’s rewind! Smash hits, forgotten classics and rare gems of the 1970’s.

WED | May 2

10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Sally covers all good things coming to the big screen.