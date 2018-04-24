Roots of Resistance, French Grooves, 70s Rewind
Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:
WED | Apr 25
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White, Dewey Livingston with local history. Trash to Treasure & Fish Tales!
THU | Apr 26
10 AM “Turning Pages: For Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reads to us about the natural world.
8:30 PM “Mind Waves” Groovin’ weirdly with Danny and Leah.
FRI | Apr 27
1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” Rivera Sun will read from The Roots of Resistance, in addition to our nonviolence news.
2 PM “Classical Friday: The French Connection” French touring classical performers like J.P. Rampal & M. André on The French Connection.
4 PM “The French Touch” Nana Mouskouri: still touring at age 83 and in San Francisco this Friday.
SAT | Apr 28
7 AM “Morning Glory” Spring classical cuts with Anneke van der Veen.
SUN | Apr 29
8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by the duo Amalgamation.
MON | Apr 30
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Foodie interviews and recipes from around the world.
TUE | May 1
10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel’s 70’s rewind! Smash hits, forgotten classics and rare gems of the 1970’s.
WED | May 2
10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Sally covers all good things coming to the big screen.