Don’t you feel it growin’, day by day

People gettin’ ready for the news

Some are happy, some are sad

Oh, we got to let the music play

What the people need

Is a way to make ’em smile

Doobie Brothers

One thing I have learned in writing things in the “Round Up” is that there just is NOT ROOM in an intro column to give an overview of KWMR programming, and even if I just focus on the music that is played there is NOT ENOUGH ROOM to get into the details of the number, variety, and incredible selection of songs that are played on this radio station every. single. week!

I love music and I’m proud as all get-out of KWMR’s offerings. Starting next week, you can even find more variety! You can peruse the schedule HERE. We’ve got your classical, jazz, folk, bluegrass, Celtic, cocktail lounge, French, Latin, honky tonk, Americana, rock n’ roll, British, indie, pop, classic rock, punk, country, spoken word, and dives into the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, etc. etc. etc.

KWMR welcomes Marcellus Shepard (The Man with the Voice) and Smelley and Owen to the KWMR airwaves. Marcellus’ “Cool Jazz Countdown” will air weekly following “No Bad Vibes”/”Megolamedia Melange” on Friday nights at 11pm.“Highway of Heartaches” will air bi-weekly on Tuesdays from 8:30 – 10pm. “Cool Jazz Countdown” is a syndicated program, adding a new twist to jazz on KWMR. “Highway of Heartaches” will be produced in the Bay Area, and Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly will periodically host the program live at KWMR.

Can’t take up any more space waxing poetic about the many, many music programs that I adore on KWMR, but if you want to chat tunes, just hit me up via EMAIL, and I’m happy to on and on about this topic.

There are only 7 tickets left to Eat My Heart Out. If you want to come, better get on it! Link to storyteller biographies!