Program Highlights 

Pack of Lies, Problems with Tech, Highway of Heartaches

Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

 WED  |  Apr 18

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Libraries, Art and Garden, kids with birds, and more!
9 AM “Off Leash” Nizza Sequeira from the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito & Vector Control.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Remembrances: Holocaust, Columbine High School, Chernobyl.

THU  |  Apr  19

10 PM “Under the Needle” Live set from duet singers Ibeyi, beamed from KEXP.

FRI  |  Apr  20

11 AM “Reveal” Hidden Problems in Silicon Valley: Tesla, diversity, unequal pay.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Ramzy Baroud: Palestine: After the Last Sky.
2 PM “Classical Friday: The French Connection” Emmanuel shares Wolfgang & Papa Mozart, Hummel, Schumann and more!

SAT  |  Apr  21  

10 PM Saturday Night Function” Classic r&b, doo-wop and oldies.

SUN  |  Apr 22

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” A visitor in pursuit of a mysterious stranger: Pack of Lies by Hugh Whitemore.

MON  |  Apr 23

5 PM “Epicenter” Sue Farren, retired first responder talks about a new center in Sonoma County to combat toxic stress.

TUE  |  Apr 24

8:30 PM NEW SHOW “Highway of Heartaches” It’s The Country You Crave!

WED  |  Apr 25

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Musical Tales of Love and Denial.