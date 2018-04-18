Pack of Lies, Problems with Tech, Highway of Heartaches
Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:
WED | Apr 18
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Libraries, Art and Garden, kids with birds, and more!
9 AM “Off Leash” Nizza Sequeira from the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito & Vector Control.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Remembrances: Holocaust, Columbine High School, Chernobyl.
THU | Apr 19
10 PM “Under the Needle” Live set from duet singers Ibeyi, beamed from KEXP.
FRI | Apr 20
11 AM “Reveal” Hidden Problems in Silicon Valley: Tesla, diversity, unequal pay.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Ramzy Baroud: Palestine: After the Last Sky.
2 PM “Classical Friday: The French Connection” Emmanuel shares Wolfgang & Papa Mozart, Hummel, Schumann and more!
SAT | Apr 21
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Classic r&b, doo-wop and oldies.
SUN | Apr 22
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” A visitor in pursuit of a mysterious stranger: Pack of Lies by Hugh Whitemore.
MON | Apr 23
5 PM “Epicenter” Sue Farren, retired first responder talks about a new center in Sonoma County to combat toxic stress.
TUE | Apr 24
8:30 PM NEW SHOW “Highway of Heartaches” It’s The Country You Crave!
WED | Apr 25
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Musical Tales of Love and Denial.