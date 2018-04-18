Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | Apr 18

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Libraries, Art and Garden, kids with birds, and more!

9 AM “Off Leash” Nizza Sequeira from the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito & Vector Control.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Remembrances: Holocaust, Columbine High School, Chernobyl.

THU | Apr 19

10 PM “Under the Needle” Live set from duet singers Ibeyi, beamed from KEXP.

FRI | Apr 20

11 AM “Reveal” Hidden Problems in Silicon Valley: Tesla, diversity, unequal pay.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Ramzy Baroud: Palestine: After the Last Sky.

2 PM “Classical Friday: The French Connection” Emmanuel shares Wolfgang & Papa Mozart, Hummel, Schumann and more!

SAT | Apr 21

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Classic r&b, doo-wop and oldies.

SUN | Apr 22

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” A visitor in pursuit of a mysterious stranger: Pack of Lies by Hugh Whitemore.

MON | Apr 23

5 PM “Epicenter” Sue Farren, retired first responder talks about a new center in Sonoma County to combat toxic stress.

TUE | Apr 24

8:30 PM NEW SHOW “Highway of Heartaches” It’s The Country You Crave!

WED | Apr 25

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Musical Tales of Love and Denial.