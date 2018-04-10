Tip This Show Donate
Listen
Back to live
 
Program Highlights 

MLK, Alan Watts, and The Debate On War

KWMRadmin

Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

 WED  |  Apr 11

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Community meeting on Coast Guard housing project: CLAM has the info.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Eugenia Bone, author of Microbia: A Journey Into the Unseen World Around You.

THU  |  Apr  12

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Daughters of Alan Watts, Joan and Anne, will discuss their new book The Collected Letters of Alan Watts.
9:30 AM “Right Now” Betsy Bozdech of Common Sense Media talks family media guides.

FRI  |  Apr  13

12 PM “Alternative Radio” David Swanson & Pete Kilner: The Debate on War.
1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” Clayborne Carson, chosen by Coretta Scott King as Dr. King’s biographer, talks from his backyard in Palo Alto about King’s insights into nonviolence.

SAT  |  Apr  14  

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music in West Marin and beyond.

SUN  |  Apr 15

6 PM “Between Rock and A Jazz Place” Celebrating Herbie Hancock’s 78th birthday and Miles Davis’s Live At The Blackhawk, his first official live recording

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Heidi Holton.

MON  |  Apr 16

2 PM “Cruisin” Beat-gen oldies, r&b, and tunes for the road.

TUE  |  Apr 17

6:30 PM “Musical Varieté” Wit and feel-good picks from longtimer Charlie Morgan.

WED  |  Apr 18

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly call-in show en Español.