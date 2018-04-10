Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | Apr 11

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Community meeting on Coast Guard housing project: CLAM has the info.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Eugenia Bone, author of Microbia: A Journey Into the Unseen World Around You.

THU | Apr 12

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Daughters of Alan Watts, Joan and Anne, will discuss their new book The Collected Letters of Alan Watts.

9:30 AM “Right Now” Betsy Bozdech of Common Sense Media talks family media guides.

FRI | Apr 13

12 PM “Alternative Radio” David Swanson & Pete Kilner: The Debate on War.

1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” Clayborne Carson, chosen by Coretta Scott King as Dr. King’s biographer, talks from his backyard in Palo Alto about King’s insights into nonviolence.

SAT | Apr 14

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music in West Marin and beyond.

SUN | Apr 15

6 PM “Between Rock and A Jazz Place” Celebrating Herbie Hancock’s 78th birthday and Miles Davis’s Live At The Blackhawk, his first official live recording

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Heidi Holton.

MON | Apr 16

2 PM “Cruisin” Beat-gen oldies, r&b, and tunes for the road.

TUE | Apr 17

6:30 PM “Musical Varieté” Wit and feel-good picks from longtimer Charlie Morgan.

WED | Apr 18

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly call-in show en Español.