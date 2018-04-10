MLK, Alan Watts, and The Debate On War
Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:
WED | Apr 11
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Community meeting on Coast Guard housing project: CLAM has the info.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Eugenia Bone, author of Microbia: A Journey Into the Unseen World Around You.
THU | Apr 12
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Daughters of Alan Watts, Joan and Anne, will discuss their new book The Collected Letters of Alan Watts.
9:30 AM “Right Now” Betsy Bozdech of Common Sense Media talks family media guides.
FRI | Apr 13
12 PM “Alternative Radio” David Swanson & Pete Kilner: The Debate on War.
1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” Clayborne Carson, chosen by Coretta Scott King as Dr. King’s biographer, talks from his backyard in Palo Alto about King’s insights into nonviolence.
SAT | Apr 14
7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music in West Marin and beyond.
SUN | Apr 15
6 PM “Between Rock and A Jazz Place” Celebrating Herbie Hancock’s 78th birthday and Miles Davis’s Live At The Blackhawk, his first official live recording
8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Heidi Holton.
MON | Apr 16
2 PM “Cruisin” Beat-gen oldies, r&b, and tunes for the road.
TUE | Apr 17
6:30 PM “Musical Varieté” Wit and feel-good picks from longtimer Charlie Morgan.
WED | Apr 18
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly call-in show en Español.