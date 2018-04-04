I’m not gonna lie, we are tired, yet happy, after the Spring Pledge Drive. But we forge on!

Eat My Heart Out is shaping up to be a wonderful evening. It is on Saturday, April 28 at the Peace Barn in Bolinas. A farm-to-table dinner, with a five course meal, each of the courses inspired by the stories, and crafted for you by Chef Matthew Elias from The Bodega. You get to figure out what inspired him when your food is served, after you hear the story.

This year we are featuring local wine from Absentee Winery and Smith Story Wine Cellars, with some additional libations, to be announced.

This is our 5th year of Eat My Heart Out, produced by Eugene Ashton-Gonzalez and KWMR. This is a fun event!

DJ Barbarella will spin groovy music before and during the event, and vintner Avi Deixler will join us for the evening, as we sip his 2016 Quest Marin. Avi will be joining David Cook and me on Fish Tales tomorrow (4/4) at 9am. We had the opportunity to meet with Avi, and you are in for a real treat!

Avi Diexler of Absentee Winery. Photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

EMHO tickets HERE. Check out our storyteller bios!

Our Storytellers

Vivien Straus

Vivien Straus is a writer, performer, and cow whisperer. She grew up on a farm, but fled for the bright lights of civilization and Hollywood, where she dined with mobsters, helped a con man slip out of prison, and hitched a ride with a murderer. Now back on the farm, she recently won a Moth StorySLAM, and spends her free time in conversation with heifers in the fields. They're not sure what she is, but it doesn't seem to affect their appetite.

Mark Buell

Mark Buell is a native San Franciscan, a graduate of the University of San Francisco and a decorated Vietnam veteran. He has spent 35 years in both public and private real estate development. Mark served as San Francisco’s first Director of Economic Development under Joseph Alioto and later served as the first Director of the Emeryville Redevelopment Agency from 1977 to 1985. Buell served on the Boards of various non-profit organizations including the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, Bolinas Museum and the Chez Panisse Foundation. He is President of the SF Recreation and Park Commission, President of the Marin Community Foundation and a member of the Board of the California Academy of Sciences and past Chairman of the America’s Cup Organizing Committee. Buell is married to the former Susie Russell Tompkins and has two children from a previous marriage: Sabrina and Justin.

Alyssa Tanner

Alyssa Jane Tanner is the fifth generation in her family to call the Point Reyes and Inverness area home. She returned home and joined PRNSA in 2016 to be with family, pursue a career supporting outdoor education, and to reconnect with the land, water, and wildlife of West Marin after graduating from Cornish College of the Arts with a B.F.A. in Visual Arts & Design. Alyssa grew up listening to stories about sunken ships near Chimney Rock, hearing about bizarre wildlife sightings from her great grandfather’s commute to the Marconi RCA Wireless Station, and creating her own stories in her sketchbook. She is excited to be back in the place that she calls home to live and learn with others that are drawn to this magnificent landscape.

David Strathairn

David Strathairn, though having been in six of John Sayles’ films, is perhaps most often recognized for his roles in the films “River Wild”, “The Bourne Ultimatum” , “Good Night and Good Luck”, or sometimes, “Dolores Claiborne”. Or for his more recent appearances on the series “Billions”, “The Expanse”, or “McMafia”. He has performed in SF in ACT’s productions of “The Tempest”, “Scorched”, “Underneath the Lintel” and “Chester Bailey”, and for several years has been a reader of stories for Selected Shorts.

Richard Dillman

Richard Dillman is KWMR’s most valuable asset. Richard is the Transmitter Engineer “wrangler” and keeps our signal singing from the hilltops. Richard is returning to Eat My Heart Out after several year break, during which he was working up his next story for you. Richard is a self proclaimed “radio nut.” Richard lives on the ridge with his wife Kath and their dog Luigi, and Tony the cat. While not doing radio stuff, Richard is thinking about the next radio stuff that he will be doing.

Chef Matthew Elias and Laine Ayre from The Bodega

Amanda Eichstaedt