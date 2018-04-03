Our program highlights for the next week, starting on:

WED | Apr 4

12 PM “Planetary Radio” Your weekly dose of the cosmos.

THU | Apr 5

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Might be reopening the Honky Tonks in Bakersfield! Tune in for a great interview.

FRI | Apr 6

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Bobby Seale, “The Real Black Panther.”

SAT | Apr 7

10 AM “Day 6” International news in review from the CBC.

SUN | APR 8

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” UK April 1963: British new releases from 55 years ago!

10 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, then singer-songwriter Hannah Cooper.

MON | Apr 9

12 PM “Farm and Foodshed Report” Seafood transparency, honoring fishermen and women: Kelly Collins Geiser, Coordinator for the first San Francisco Slow Fish Conference.

TUE | Apr 10

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” With Elijah!

WED | Apr 11

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Eugenia Bone, author of Microbia: A Journey Into the Unseen World Around You.