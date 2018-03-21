First things first. Happy first day of spring! As we enjoy the subtle season change in this lovely Mediterranean climate, we can also celebrate the moderate amount of rainfall that we have been getting, filling our reservoirs and creeks. If you get the opportunity, take a walk around your neighborhood and check out the blossoming plum trees and other spring growth.

The 20th of the month is also Calendar Club day! Woohoo! Yep, 247 of you are sustaining members. Thank you!!! This means that each of these donors contribute at least $10/month (or more) to support KWMR – every month. This reliable monthly income makes a difference. If you enjoy what KWMR has to offer the community, become a Calendar Club Member yourself ! We have a goal of 300 Calendar Club members by the end of September. Won’t you be #248?

The KWMR Spring Pledge Drive – wish you were HEAR starts this Friday, March 23, and runs through Easter Sunday (April 1) . No foolin’. Join the Calendar Club today and we will count this towards our $40K Pledge Drive goal. Thank you!

Check it out! So excited about the storytellers for Eat My Heart Out Supper Club this year! David Strathairn, Vivien Straus, Mark Buell, Alyssa Tanner and Richard Dillman. Thank you to event producer Eugene Ashton-Gonzalez.