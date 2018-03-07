From Wikipedia:

“Time-out (also known as social exclusion) is a form of behavioral modification that involves temporarily separating a person from an environment where unacceptable behavior has occurred. The goal is to remove that person from an enriched, enjoyable environment, and therefore lead to extinction of the offending behavior.”

In this particular case the “unacceptable behavior” is working too many days and hours for which one cannot possibly be compensated, without adding a third Pledge Drive. You are welcome.

And for the record, the environment is made “enriched and enjoyable” by the employees, the volunteer programmers and by this amazing community!

No, I’m not standing in the corner wearing a pointed hat, but I am NOT at my desk this week. I will come in and do my radio shows and possibly a few other things, so I’m not dreadfully behind when I return to the saddle on Tuesday, March 13.

The new console is installed and running well, the KWMR tax return for the 990 is complete, and the audit is done. All required forms are filed with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), and the old console, our beloved Soundcraft board is OUT of my office. “Booya.”

We have several events coming up soon that are definitely worthy of your attention! The first is our Spring Pledge Drive, why not pledge early (and often). March 23-April 1, KWMR will be taking to the airwaves to raise funds to keep the doors open and the lights on. Please participate by answering phones, providing a delicious meal, or contributing bags of hard, cold, cash .

Eat My Heart Out Supper Club is coming up on Saturday, April 28th. We have a stellar lineup that will knock your socks off – announcement next Tuesday, March 13!

KWMR 8th Annual Daggie Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, June 18 at Indian Valley Golf Club in Novato, CA. Please join us. It’s going to be just as much fun, in a different location. Contact me HERE if you need more information.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Directorp.s. A big CONGRATULATIONS to Frances McDormand on her Oscar win! So well deserved. We love it when KWMR supporters win fabulous prizes!