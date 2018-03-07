Top Brass, A Reckoning, and Bartok on the Rebound
Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:
WED | Mar 7
10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival and West Marin based documentarian, Burrill Crohn.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Handel’s first English oratorio “Esther” (rescheduled from last week).
THU | Mar 8
10 PM NEW SHOW “By Any Means Radio” DJ Iria Dust makes mesmerizing moves on late night KWMR.
FRI | Mar 9
10:30 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” Linda Spalding, “A Reckoning” for Civil war era slave-owning family.
SAT | Mar 10
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” It’s the top brass… we bring you only the best in jazz.
SUN | Mar 11
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” UK March 1963: A Merseyside challenger to the Beatles emerges!
MON | Mar 12
6:30 PM “Release Me” Grab some popcorn and listen to new music releases with Amanda.
TUE | Mar 13
10:30 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” Jean Wason Knapp, Improvisational Stories and Reflections On a Life.
WED | Mar 14
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Bartok on the Rebound, and other tales of unrequited love.